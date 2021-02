Thanks to our community organizations and churches for reaching out and helping to provide for those who are most in need during this pandemic. Here are a list of upcoming community events and food distributions in our area:

SATURDAY FEB. 13TH AT 9AM….. COMMUNITY FOOD DISTRIBUTION – WAKE CHAPEL CHURCH NORTH – 4509 BLAND RD. IN RALEIGH. … AND THE FOOD BANK OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA AND LISA GREEN – MARKETING WITH A TWIST!

ALL SITES ARE DRIVE THROUGH ONLY … TRUNKS MUST BE OPEN AND CLEAN…. ONE BOX PER FAMILY …. 2 FAMILIES PER CAR MAX SERVED

MONDAY FEB 15 TH …. DURHAM CENTER FOR SENIOR LIFE WILL HOST A COVID-19 COMMUNITY TESTING AND RESOURCE DISTRIBUTION EVENT – 9AM – 4PM AT THE DURHAM CENTER FOR LIFE – 406 RIGSBEE ST. IN DURHAM…. DRIVE UP EVENT WHERE PEOPLE CAN GET TESTED AND RECEIVE FREE GROCERY AND FREE PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPTMENT. (MRS. REIGNS)

…. DURHAM CENTER FOR SENIOR LIFE WILL HOST A COVID-19 COMMUNITY TESTING AND RESOURCE DISTRIBUTION EVENT – 9AM – 4PM AT THE DURHAM CENTER FOR LIFE – 406 RIGSBEE ST. IN DURHAM…. DRIVE UP EVENT WHERE PEOPLE CAN GET TESTED AND RECEIVE FREE GROCERY AND FREE PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPTMENT. (MRS. REIGNS) TUESDAY FEB 16 TH …. JOIN DUKE DOCTORS, PROFESSORS AND TRIAL PARTICIPANTS IN AN ONLINE DISCUSSION ABOUT MEDICAL MISTRUS AND MISINFORMATION …. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT COVID-19 RESEARCH AND VACCINES … TUES.AT 6:30PM .. GO TO WEBSITE FOR LINK TO REGISTER FOR THE ZOOM DISCUSSION.

JOIN DUKE DOCTORS, PROFESSORS AND TRIAL PARTICIPANTS IN AN ONLINE DISCUSSION ABOUT MEDICAL MISTRUS AND MISINFORMATION …. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT COVID-19 RESEARCH AND VACCINES … TUES.AT 6:30PM .. GO TO WEBSITE FOR LINK TO REGISTER FOR THE ZOOM DISCUSSION. WEDNESDASY FEB 17TH …. FEED THEM FOUNDATION – FOOD GIVEAWAY FOR MONTH OF FEBRUARY …. EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 1PM (FEB 3 RD , 10 TH , 17 TH AND 24 TH )

…. FEED THEM FOUNDATION – FOOD GIVEAWAY FOR MONTH OF FEBRUARY …. EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 1PM (FEB 3 , 10 , 17 AND 24 ) SAT FEB. 20 TH … CITY OF RALEIGH WILL DISTRIBUTE CARE PACKAGES FOR THOSE HARDEST HIT BY COVID …. AT SOUTHEAST RALEIGH HIGH SCHOOL – 10AM – 1PM – 2600 ROCK QUARRY RD. IN RALEIGH. PACKAGES OFFERED ON A 1 ST COME, 1 ST SERVE BASIS… INCLUDE FOOD, PERSONAL PROTECTION EQUIPTMENTAND RESOURCES.

… CITY OF RALEIGH WILL DISTRIBUTE CARE PACKAGES FOR THOSE HARDEST HIT BY COVID …. AT SOUTHEAST RALEIGH HIGH SCHOOL – 10AM – 1PM – 2600 ROCK QUARRY RD. IN RALEIGH. PACKAGES OFFERED ON A 1 COME, 1 SERVE BASIS… INCLUDE FOOD, PERSONAL PROTECTION EQUIPTMENTAND RESOURCES. THURSDAY FEB. 25TH — HEART HEALTH BLOOD DRIVE – AMERICAN RED CROSS, NCCU AND DOUBLETREE SUITES WILL HOLD A BLOOD DRIVE AT DOUBLETREE AT MERIDIAN CORPORATE PARK… – 2515 MERIDIAN PARKWAY IN DURHAM ON THURSDAY FEBRUARY 25TH – 10AM – 3PM TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT GO TO REDCROSSBLOOD.ORG (sonya scott)

Upcoming Community Events And Food Distributions was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: