Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 2 “For The Love Of Lore’l” [Listen]

Black History Month Giphy

This week Eva Marcille, Lore’l & Dominique Da Diva are getting ready for Valentine’s Day. They are sharing their best and worst Valentine’s gifts plus they have shopping tips on what you should get your boo.

In viral news, the trio breaks down the #GorillaGlueGirl saga the internet has been following for a week. Also, they’ll get into the toxic relationship drama of Netflix’s Malcolm.& Marie plus updates on the T.I. & Tiny debacle. It just got real!

They’ll undress the silhouette challenge spicing up the internet including the good and the bad reactions to Chloe Bailey and Tiffany Haddish/Common‘s posts. Plus, are you the side chick? The ladies break down how to know if you’re not the main this Valentine’s Day.

Who will be the lucky man to take Lore’l out this V-Day? You’ll have to listen to find out.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to see what’s on their list this Valentine’s Day plus check out their favorite items on sale this week. They’ll be updating their closets weekly, so you won’t want to miss it!

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

http://www.theundressingroompod.com

Follow @theundressingroompod @evamarcile @starringlorel @dominiquedadiva

RELATED: The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 1 [Listen]

RELATED: Urban One and Reach Media Launch New Original Podcast “The Undressing Room” Presented by Macy’s

RELATED: The Undressing Room Podcast Macy’s Gift Card Giveaway

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 2 “For The Love Of Lore’l” [Listen]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Explosives Go Missing From Marine Base Amid Fears…
 20 hours ago
02.10.21
Natalia Bryant Signs To IMG Models
 22 hours ago
02.10.21
Halle Berry Hits Back at Those Who Said…
 23 hours ago
02.10.21
Lee Daniels Pilot For ‘The Spook Who Sat…
 23 hours ago
02.10.21
Wresltlemania Dreaming: Bow Wow Says He Is Ditiching…
 23 hours ago
02.10.21
Power to the People: Amanda Gorman Honored Pandemic…
 2 days ago
02.10.21
Edgeless Empress Of Coonery Candace Owens Considering Presidential…
 2 days ago
02.09.21
TRIED IT: Buttah’s Body Butter Left My Skin…
 2 days ago
02.09.21
50 Cent, The Migos & More Party In…
 2 days ago
02.09.21
Governor Cuomo Announces “NY PopsUp” Outdoor Performance Series…
 2 days ago
02.09.21
YouTuber Catches Fatal Demise While Attempting A Fake…
 3 days ago
02.09.21
The Weeknd Poured $7M Of His Own Money…
 3 days ago
02.09.21
Poet Amanda Gorman Makes History Again With Powerful…
 3 days ago
02.09.21
Texas Rep. Ron Wright Passes Away From COVID-19,…
 3 days ago
02.09.21
Close