Hot Spot: Ava DuVernay To Reboot A Live Action Version Of The Powerpuff Girls [WATCH]

If you or your kids watched The Powerpuff Girls, then you’ll be excited that Ava DuVernay is bringing back the Cartoon Network classic. The show is coming back with a twist, it’s in live-action! Will Smith also has penned a deal with Netflix for a new docuseries titled, Amend: The Fight for America. The six-part docuseries will also feature other celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson. In other news, an R&B singer may be facing a huge copyright lawsuit.
#LocLife: Ava DuVernay Encourages Black Folks To Show Off Their Luxurious Locs With Pride [PHOTOS]
1.
1 of 30
#loclife pic.twitter.com/dueOaBR5mk— Sista Dee Barnes👑✊🏾🔥 (@sistadbarnes) September 6, 2019
2.
2 of 30
#Loclife pic.twitter.com/C0CIPtxRLM— Golding (@GoldingGirl617) September 6, 2019
3.
3 of 30
A family day #loclife pic.twitter.com/Dv0B7daLM4— Openly Black Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) September 6, 2019
4.
4 of 30
I just started my journey, but #loclife ✊🏾— 🙂 (@TheHadnot) September 6, 2019
I love my hair. Won’t work with or for anyone who demands that I cut it. pic.twitter.com/knmEq23FcP
5.
5 of 30
I've experienced hair discrimination at work, so waited to loc my hair until I had positions with some autonomy. Currently I'm an Executive Director of an HIV/AIDS non-profit and a doctoral student. My hair is both an aesthetic choice and spiritually meaningful to me. #loclife pic.twitter.com/4wUAh65KOA— Ruth Cameron 🏳️🌈🇯🇲💃🏾 (@pruthcameron) September 6, 2019
6.
6 of 30
#LocLife Living the beauty and majesty of life with locs. Oh and your future doctor in a few months 👩🏾⚕️ #Blackdoctors pic.twitter.com/tulKQeGXlb— A. Adejare-Smith, MD (@DrAdejareSmith) September 6, 2019
7.
7 of 30
I’m new to the game but I love my loc babies #loclife pic.twitter.com/c9MJxOsJW8— Nakea Hayes (@NakeaSH) September 6, 2019
8.
8 of 30
A year into my journey. #loclife pic.twitter.com/kvpXWGGOsd— Lisa Baylis (@Lmjbaylis) September 6, 2019
9.
9 of 30
My locs are a tribute to my brother, Nick McCray, who was murdered in 2016. My brother believed in living life as his authentic self, no matter what environment he was in. And I'll be damned if I ever let anyone cut my locs as a "pathway to a better life." #loclife @ava pic.twitter.com/dKfS3oPNYl— Cedric F. Brown (@abrothanamedCed) September 6, 2019
10.
10 of 30
#loclife for life ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/bTQ3FRWgN5— Ok Colonizer (@viceraruss) September 6, 2019
11.
11 of 30
Meeting my Forever First Lady @MichelleObama #loclife pic.twitter.com/IPO0gtWZM4— Winifred Burton (@winnaburto) September 6, 2019
12.
12 of 30
oh, we can do this all day. leggo. #loclife pic.twitter.com/Lk5oZS5DLQ— DEL (@danielleeliska) September 6, 2019
13.
13 of 30
14 months into my 2nd loc journey after 14 years the first go around...2 of the best decisions I ever made...never felt more like "me."...btw, senior scientist in large pharma...#loclife pic.twitter.com/MToeNRwiva— CoolBlackNerd (@tightgenes) September 6, 2019
14.
14 of 30
On lunch break a few weeks back reppin the #LocLife, haircut not necessary 👩🏽🦱 pic.twitter.com/9F46pCkesH— white cloth drip 🕊 (@RebelGal79) September 6, 2019
15.
15 of 30
Let's get this money. #blackgirlmagic #loclife #selfie #ganggang pic.twitter.com/DLIPjpNV7x— Maple Summers (@MapleBSummers) September 5, 2019
16.
16 of 30
Wearing them since 1999. ❤️#loclife pic.twitter.com/ZlX7zHJJbm— SAmusicgurl (@SAmusicgurl) September 6, 2019
17.
17 of 30
7 years this month #loclife pic.twitter.com/5DxgXz6Zxz— Tee Ess the Preaching Geek (@PreachnGeek) September 6, 2019
18.
18 of 30
Just gonna squeeze myself and my baby locks in this thread— TYRION IS A TERRORIST (@Ba_hottie) September 6, 2019
☺❤#loclife pic.twitter.com/SqFGMAaBHZ
19.
19 of 30
Mama and daughter #loclife pic.twitter.com/EobJod5xYU— Erika F. Washington "Lady Quarantine" (@VegasJournalist) September 6, 2019
20.
20 of 30
#loclife because locs are BEAUTIFUL and nobody can tell me differently! They always try to find a way to undermine our beauty. @ava is one of my loc inspirations! pic.twitter.com/AhkcRZKCBx— Whitney G. (@whitneyygee) September 6, 2019
21.21 of 30
22.22 of 30
23.
23 of 30
A lot of love for this #LocLife 💜— Erika Totten (@ToLiveUnchained) September 6, 2019
Thank you @Ava 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/L4GqPDHgTN
24.
24 of 30
#loclife <3 I LOVE my locs! I have always struggled with self esteem and my locs helped me find myself. Anyone who thinks that I'd be better without them isn't for me. ✌️🏽 pic.twitter.com/vresFo5qao— Poet Jillian Hanesworth (@SocJustice_poet) September 6, 2019
25.
25 of 30
Had locs then twists but my heart is the #loclife pic.twitter.com/tVYTYFN64Z— Randiga (@Randiga) September 6, 2019
26.
26 of 30
#loclife pic.twitter.com/zQ5EHml7RB— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 6, 2019
27.
27 of 30
#loclife pic.twitter.com/H4vRFR38OP— Tee (@umideera) September 6, 2019
28.
28 of 30
#loclife pic.twitter.com/0qGesKSAwS— MsTx2 (@tialynelle) September 6, 2019
29.
29 of 30
My gorgeous friend Z! #loclife pic.twitter.com/aCU6c41blO— Heather Juergensen (@TheStrngMind) September 6, 2019
30.
30 of 30
#loclife https://t.co/juEBbe8D3s pic.twitter.com/ZxQ06173S0— Monica Roberts (@monicaromana) September 6, 2019
Hot Spot: Ava DuVernay To Reboot A Live Action Version Of The Powerpuff Girls [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com