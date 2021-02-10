“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Is Love Enough?

Local
| 02.10.21
Dismiss

Black History Month Giphy

Red Valentine's heart-shaped box

Source: Looking Glass / Getty

It’s the month of love and today we talked about relationships with relationship and marriage coach – Olaunda Green.  Listen as she talked with Melissa about relationships:  What singles should look for in potential partners? compatibility, and questions about taking the next step in your relationship.

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

 

 

Olaunda Green, affectionately known as the “OG” featured today on Working Mom Wednesdays.  Olaunda is a marriage coach, author, minister, wife and mom.  She is also the founder and CEO of OG Coaching, LLC which provides coaching for dating, engaged and newly married couples.

OG Coaching, LLC Website: www.coachog.com

Join My Email List: https://page.co/XVjZ

Schedule Your Coaching Session: https://ogcoachschedule.as.me/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/olaundagreen/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theogcoach

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/coachog/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQTfo-ved9gWvn24RWPk35A

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Is Love Enough?  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Explosives Go Missing From Marine Base Amid Fears…
 6 hours ago
02.10.21
Natalia Bryant Signs To IMG Models
 9 hours ago
02.10.21
Halle Berry Hits Back at Those Who Said…
 9 hours ago
02.10.21
Lee Daniels Pilot For ‘The Spook Who Sat…
 10 hours ago
02.10.21
Wresltlemania Dreaming: Bow Wow Says He Is Ditiching…
 10 hours ago
02.10.21
Power to the People: Amanda Gorman Honored Pandemic…
 1 day ago
02.10.21
Edgeless Empress Of Coonery Candace Owens Considering Presidential…
 1 day ago
02.09.21
TRIED IT: Buttah’s Body Butter Left My Skin…
 1 day ago
02.09.21
50 Cent, The Migos & More Party In…
 1 day ago
02.09.21
Governor Cuomo Announces “NY PopsUp” Outdoor Performance Series…
 1 day ago
02.09.21
YouTuber Catches Fatal Demise While Attempting A Fake…
 2 days ago
02.09.21
The Weeknd Poured $7M Of His Own Money…
 2 days ago
02.09.21
Poet Amanda Gorman Makes History Again With Powerful…
 2 days ago
02.09.21
Texas Rep. Ron Wright Passes Away From COVID-19,…
 2 days ago
02.09.21
Close