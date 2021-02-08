CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

YouTuber Catches Fatal Demise While Attempting A Fake Robbery Prank

Open carry gun states are nothing nice.

Black History Month Giphy

Danger!

Source: South_agency / Getty

Clout continues to be one of the greatest downfalls of this new generation. One online personality recently lost his life trying to do the most.

As spotted on Buzzfeed News a popular YouTuber was shot when he attempted to prank someone with weapons. On Friday, February 5 Timothy Wilks reportedly walked into the parking lot of Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Nashville around 9:25 p.m. The 20-year-old man and an associate of his apparently approached a group of people, that included David Starnes Jr., brandishing butcher knives.

According to police Starnes thought the situation was indeed real and shot the jokester on sight. When the police arrived to the scene he told the local authorities that he was unaware of any prank and acted in self defense. Timothy’s friends explained the “prank” was intended to help him gain further notoriety online. This is not the first time had been involved in a fake crime. In August he and his twin brother were charged with a felony and misdemeanor after they concocted a pair of fake bank robberies.

Thus far no one arrests have been made.

Photo:

YouTuber Catches Fatal Demise While Attempting A Fake Robbery Prank  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
YouTuber Catches Fatal Demise While Attempting A Fake…
 12 hours ago
02.09.21
The Weeknd Poured $7M Of His Own Money…
 14 hours ago
02.09.21
Poet Amanda Gorman Makes History Again With Powerful…
 15 hours ago
02.09.21
Texas Rep. Ron Wright Passes Away From COVID-19,…
 15 hours ago
02.09.21
5 items
5 Times Queen Latifah Represented Every Woman On…
 17 hours ago
02.08.21
The Trailer For ‘The Falcon And The Winter…
 17 hours ago
02.09.21
Diddy Sues Sean John for $25 Million
 19 hours ago
02.09.21
Following Trump’s Spree Of Executions, Black Virginians Back…
 4 days ago
02.05.21
Dianne Durham, first Black national gymnastics champion, dead…
 4 days ago
02.05.21
20 items
Stuck On Stupid: Woman Fried On Twitter For…
 4 days ago
02.05.21
Erica Banks assets
Erica “Buss It” Banks Talks Relationship With Megan…
 4 days ago
02.05.21
Is It Moneybagg Yo Or William From ‘Girlfriends’…
 5 days ago
02.04.21
Candace Owens Gets Called Out For Spreading Conspiracy…
 5 days ago
02.04.21
Cardi B’s Still Got It: Flaunting Her Old…
 5 days ago
02.04.21
Close