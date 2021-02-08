CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jini Thornton Shares How To Spot Scams During Tax Season [WATCH]

Black History Month Giphy

It’s almost that time to start doing your taxes and Jini Thorton has all the knowledge you need to know. With the coronavirus pandemic, stimulus checks, and more, tax season may look a little different. Our money expert is dropping all the gems you need to know to file your 2020 taxes and how to steer clear from tax season scammers. Hear the video above to get this knowledge.

Once the famous surgeon tweeted out the penis extension price was the exact price at the second round stimulus, Twitter blasted off with the jokes.

Jini Thornton Shares How To Spot Scams During Tax Season [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

