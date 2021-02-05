CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina Documentary Coming To Lifetime This Weekend [WATCH]

Black History Month Giphy

Lifetime is gearing up to share more about Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina. The documentary is set to share some of their tragedies and untold stories.  “Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” debuts at 8 p.m. this Saturday.

In other news, an unnamed woman who is accusing T.I. and Tiny of the sexual abuse allegations has hired Lisa Bloom for her case.  This situation is getting deeper and the Hot Spot will keep you updated.
Hear these stories and more in the video above.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston

11 photos Launch gallery

The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston

Continue reading The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston

The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston

Hot Spot: Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina Documentary Coming To Lifetime This Weekend [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Following Trump’s Spree Of Executions, Black Virginians Back…
 8 hours ago
02.05.21
Dianne Durham, first Black national gymnastics champion, dead…
 8 hours ago
02.05.21
20 items
Stuck On Stupid: Woman Fried On Twitter For…
 9 hours ago
02.05.21
Erica Banks assets
Erica “Buss It” Banks Talks Relationship With Megan…
 10 hours ago
02.05.21
Is It Moneybagg Yo Or William From ‘Girlfriends’…
 1 day ago
02.04.21
Candace Owens Gets Called Out For Spreading Conspiracy…
 1 day ago
02.04.21
Cardi B’s Still Got It: Flaunting Her Old…
 1 day ago
02.04.21
Las Vegas’ Airport Might Be Renamed For Harry…
 2 days ago
02.03.21
‘Courtside Karen’ Draws Attention To Husband’s Political Donations…
 2 days ago
02.03.21
Michaela Coel’s Series “I May Destroy You” Was…
 2 days ago
02.03.21
Michael B. Jordan Is Alexa In Amazon’s Alluring…
 3 days ago
02.02.21
Rapper Silento Arrested, Charged With Murdering His Cousin…
 3 days ago
02.02.21
26 items
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women…
 3 days ago
02.02.21
Former ‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond…
 4 days ago
02.01.21
Close