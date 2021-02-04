Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses ‘Apologies’ To Escape Accountability For Her Actions

Apparently, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not above saying sorry, she just prefers to do it behind closed doors. News reports mention Greene apologized to her Republican colleagues in a private meeting for spreading false conspiracy theories but remains defiant in public, instead only expressing regret during a speech on the House floor Thursday.

The solidarity and defiance in supporting Greene stand in stark comparison to the response from House Republicans to calls from Black lawmakers to address white supremacy.

As Rep. Jamaal Bowman pointed out in a tweet, House Republicans booed Rep. Cori Bush while she spoke on the House floor last month, ignoring any rules of decorum and respect. Bush called on the 117th Congress to “legislate in defense of Black lives” and root out white supremacy in the White House.

Republicans booed sister @CoriBush when she denounced white supremacy. They just cheered someone who said Parkland and Sandy Hook were “false flags.” https://t.co/2vtFudJvkW — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) February 4, 2021

As NewsOne previously reported, House Republicans also tried to deflect attention away from Greene’s antics by renewing attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar. In March 2019, the House broadly condemned “all forms of hate” after Democrats Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib were railroaded for allegedly anti-Semitic comments while Republicans simultaneously tolerated and supported hateful rhetoric from the president.

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy himself was called out for anti-Semitism in a post about Democratic presidential candidates Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer as well as philanthropist George Soros. McCarthy attempted to distance Republicans from Greene’s prior comments and conspiracies but he was supportive of efforts to oppose Biden’s election victory before the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Notorious for distorting information, Greene continues to position herself as the victim of a “mob” when she’s the one who helped incite a mob. Her claims of cancel culture trying to destroy her only distract from Greene’s behavior since her election and while running for Congress in Georgia’s 6th and then 14th Congressional Districts.

Revelations of Greene’s prior social media posts may be new to national audiences, but some Georgians are quite familiar with her antics. Even before her election, Greene was a prominent proponent of QAnon and other conspiracy theories.

Prior to announcing her candidacy for the 6th Congressional District GOP primary, Greene live-streamed herself harassing attendees and their children at a Drag Queen Storytime event in Alpharetta.

Greene is the queen of pushing out apologies to save face. Last June, in an attempt to appease Republican supporters who began distancing themselves from her antics, she issued a statement framing Republicans and Christian Conservatives as victims, citing Reps. Steve Scalise and Liz Cheney as examples.

False equivalencies in this moment create an escape route for Republicans to avoid accountability for their actions over the last few months. Framing the current debate over Greene as a partisan battle ignores the role she has played in attempts to destabilize the U.S. government.

Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.

