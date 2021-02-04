CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Celebrities Are Leaking Their Own Explicit Tapes? [WATCH]

Black History Month Giphy

Do you think celebrities have it that hard these days that now they’re selling their bodies!? Yesterday social media went crazy when a video of Trey Songz leaked showing everybody the reason the neighbors know his name.  After ladies were invested, the singer is now on OnlyFans.  Another star is making her way to the app, showing “minimal” nudity.  Listen to Gary’s Tea to find out who.

 

Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Celebrities Are Leaking Their Own Explicit Tapes? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

