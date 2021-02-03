CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Reads Gary For Saying This About Nick Cannon! [WATCH]

Black History Month Giphy

Gary’s Tea went a different route today when Da Brat decided enough was enough.  When Gary announced that Nick Cannon was returning to day-time TV after his anti-semantic remarks last year, he asked for Brat’s opinion.  Let’s just say you have to listen to the video above to hear the rest.

In other news,  Khloe Kardashian is getting dragged on social media for using an emoji that was a couple of shades darker than her actual complexion.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style

18 photos Launch gallery

Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style

Continue reading Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style

Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style

Feeling this look?

Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Reads Gary For Saying This About Nick Cannon! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
‘Courtside Karen’ Draws Attention To Husband’s Political Donations…
 5 hours ago
02.03.21
Michaela Coel’s Series “I May Destroy You” Was…
 6 hours ago
02.03.21
Michael B. Jordan Is Alexa In Amazon’s Alluring…
 1 day ago
02.02.21
Rapper Silento Arrested, Charged With Murdering His Cousin…
 1 day ago
02.02.21
26 items
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women…
 2 days ago
02.02.21
Former ‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond…
 2 days ago
02.01.21
Game On?: A Simple Guide to What’s Going…
 2 days ago
02.01.21
Chris Tucker Says He Was Paid $10K For…
 2 days ago
02.01.21
Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Is 66%…
 2 days ago
02.01.21
Multiple Victims Accuse T.I. & Tiny Of Sex…
 2 days ago
02.01.21
10 items
Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All…
 3 days ago
02.01.21
Racial Disparities In Vaccine Distribution Demand Equity In…
 3 days ago
01.31.21
Pastor Gets 10 Years in Prison After Sexually…
 5 days ago
01.29.21
14 items
Hollywood’s Elite Share Their Memories On The Late…
 5 days ago
01.29.21
Close