Some Local Pop-Up Food Distributions

For those who are in need of food here are a couple of pop-up distributions that are providing food today and tomorrow.

Hosted by:

First Baptist Church at 10242 Claude Lewis Rd. Middlesex, NC Wed Feb. 3rd – 12pm – 5pm Thursday Feb. 4th 12noon – until



Hosted by:

Redeeming Love Missionary Baptist Church 3425 Rock Quarry Rd. Raleigh, NC Thursday Feb. 4th at 3pm – until



… and The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Lisa Green – Marketing with a Twist!

ALL SITES ARE DRIVE THROUGH ONLY … TRUNKS MUST BE OPEN AND CLEAN…. ONE BOX PER FAMILY …. 2 FAMILIES PER CAR MAX SERVED

