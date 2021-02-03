Some Local Pop-Up Food Distributions

For those who are in need of food here are a couple of pop-up distributions that are providing food today and tomorrow.
Hosted by:
- First Baptist Church at 10242 Claude Lewis Rd. Middlesex, NC
- Wed Feb. 3rd – 12pm – 5pm
- Thursday Feb. 4th 12noon – until
Hosted by:
- Redeeming Love Missionary Baptist Church
- 3425 Rock Quarry Rd. Raleigh, NC
- Thursday Feb. 4th at 3pm – until
… and The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Lisa Green – Marketing with a Twist!
ALL SITES ARE DRIVE THROUGH ONLY … TRUNKS MUST BE OPEN AND CLEAN…. ONE BOX PER FAMILY …. 2 FAMILIES PER CAR MAX SERVED
