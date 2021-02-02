Here's 3 things you can always find black mamas saying.
KiKi’s Top 3 Things Black Mamas Do[WATCH]

Black History Month Giphy

If one thing is for certain, black mamas are known to act up. Kiki has a list of three things that black mothers are known to do, without a doubt. If you’ve heard some of the sayings “I’m not one of your little friends”, “you gone eat what I cook”, or anything of the sort, then your mother is black.

Hear Kiki explain the top things black moms do.

 

KiKi’s Top 3 Things Black Mamas Do[WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close