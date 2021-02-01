CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

The Black Family Is This Year’s Focal Theme For Black History Month

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History has designated the Black family as the central theme for this year's Black History Month.

Black History Month Giphy

Play dough construction with grandmother and kids

Source: kate_sept2004 / Getty

Each year to celebrate Black History Month the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) chooses a theme as a focal point of reflection and research during the 28-day observation.

This year the ASALH’s theme centers on the Black family, titled, “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.” The topic will remain embedded throughout ASALH’s programming all year, culminating in the yearly annual conference held in September.

Outside of Black history month, the Black family remains a focal point in news headlines in the current social and political climate from the effects of racism to the ongoing coronavirus.

“While the role of the Black family has been described by some as a microcosm of the entire race, its complexity as the ‘foundation’ of African American life and history can be seen in numerous debates over how to represent its meaning and typicality from a historical perspective—as slave or free, as patriarchal or matriarchal/matrifocal, as single-headed or dual-headed household, as extended or nuclear, as fictive kin or blood lineage, as legal or common law, and as black or interracial, etc.,” the organization continued,” a statement from the organization reads.

The first theme,” Civilization: A World Achievement” was instituted in 1928 according to their website. Next year ASLAH will focus on “Black Health and Wellness,” which undoubtedly was spurred by COVID-19.

Throughout the month ASALH will hold virtual events, the majority are free and open to the public which include speakers and panelists. The first event on Feb. 1 will discuss the reason behind choosing the Black family as the central topic. The marquee event on Feb. 20 will include an appearance from famed historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. who will discuss the importance of launching into Black history with the exploration of family history and genealogy.

Originally named the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, the organization was launched in 1915 by founders Carter G. Woodson and minister Jesse E. Moorland. Woodson is hailed as the founder of Black History Month which which launched as “Negro History Week” in 1926, to celebrate the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. 1976 marks the first year it was celebrated as a full month.

SEE ALSO:

Video Of Cop Police Pepper-Spraying Handcuffed 9-Year-Old Is Latest Police Violence Against Black Girls

Prominent African Americans Making Black History By Continuously Break Barriers

Portrait Of Langston Hughes

Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2021

10 photos Launch gallery

Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2021

Continue reading Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2021

Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All Need In 2021

[caption id="attachment_3901101" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Hulton Archive / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:30 a.m. ET, Feb. 1, 2021 -- Langston Hughes was born in Joplin, Missouri, on Feb. 1, 1902 -- a date that would go on to mark the start of Black History Month. The legendary writer and poet would go onto become one of the most iconic figures of the Harlem Renaissance, which would include Zora Neale Hurston, Wallace Thurman, Claude McKay, Countee Cullen, Richard Wright and many others. Hughes was first published in 1921 "The Crisis," which was the official magazine of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, which went on to become more commonly referred to as the NAACP. He would release a collection of poems all throughout the 1920s that included "The Weary Blues, "Fine Clothes to the Jew," "The Negro Mother and Other Dramatic Recitation," "Dear Lovely Death" and "The Dream Keeper and Other Poems." He also wrote novels and short stories like "Not Without Laughter," "Laughing to Keep from Crying," "Simple Speaks His Mind" and, one of his most famous, "The Ways of White Folks." Hughes' work was deeply political and unapologetically Black, as shown by the following brief passage that was published in The Nation in 1926. "The younger Negro artists who create now intend to express our individual dark-skinned selves without fear or shame. If white people are pleased we are glad," Hughes wrote at the time. "If they are not, it doesn't matter. We know we are beautiful. And ugly, too. The tom-tom cries, and the tom-tom laughs. If colored people are pleased we are glad. If they are not, their displeasure doesn't matter either. We build our temples for tomorrow, strong as we know how, and we stand on top of the mountain free within ourselves." Many African American visionaries, including Hughes, uprooted themselves from the United States and moved to Paris due to the heated racial climate in America. They felt like their work was more appreciated in Europe than at home and believed that Paris afforded them more opportunities to further their careers. Hughes' former home in Harlem was ultimately designated to be a national landmark; one of 22 American sites with Black cultural significance that the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has actively worked to protect and preserve. Hughes died May 22, 1967, following complications after abdominal surgery related to prostate cancer. He was 65 years old. Hughes' legacy still lives on. His work has been featured in films, plays and music and remains a staple in American culture, especially in the Black community. See some of his most iconic words below, which are still very much relevant in 2021.

The Black Family Is This Year’s Focal Theme For Black History Month  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Rapper Silento Arrested, Charged With Murdering His Cousin…
 9 hours ago
02.02.21
26 items
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women…
 10 hours ago
02.02.21
Former ‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond…
 1 day ago
02.01.21
Game On?: A Simple Guide to What’s Going…
 1 day ago
02.01.21
Chris Tucker Says He Was Paid $10K For…
 1 day ago
02.01.21
Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Is 66%…
 1 day ago
02.01.21
Multiple Victims Accuse T.I. & Tiny Of Sex…
 1 day ago
02.01.21
10 items
Iconic Quotes From Langston Hughes That We All…
 1 day ago
02.01.21
Racial Disparities In Vaccine Distribution Demand Equity In…
 2 days ago
01.31.21
Pastor Gets 10 Years in Prison After Sexually…
 4 days ago
01.29.21
14 items
Hollywood’s Elite Share Their Memories On The Late…
 4 days ago
01.29.21
Death Row Records Co-Founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris Speaks…
 4 days ago
01.29.21
Where the Money Resides: Rita Ora Offered Restaurant…
 4 days ago
01.29.21
15 items
Method Man Gave Wendy Williams The Wu-Tang Sword,…
 4 days ago
01.29.21
Close