Trump’s New Impeachment Lawyer Is Ex-DA Who Gave Bill Cosby Immunity For Drugging, Groping Testimony

Donald Trump‘s legal team defending him in his Senate impeachment trial includes the former prosecutor who granted Bill Cosby immunity for the testimony that ultimately led to the disgraced comedian’s conviction for sexual assault.
Bruce Castor was retained after Trump’s first set of impeachment lawyers quit because the former president wanted them to focus his defense on the election fraud conspiracy theories that he’s embraced and also fueled the attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol last month. The former Montgomery County district attorney in Pennsylvania decided against charging Cosby, a move that likely led to his losing bid for re-election that paved the way for his successor to not only change Cosby but also secure his conviction.
While the likelihood of Trump being convicted by the U.S. Senate appeared increasingly slim, his choice of legal representation could hint at what the ultimate outcome will be. The Senate trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 8.
Cosby has maintained that Castor in 2006 offered him immunity in exchange for the comedian’s testimony. Cosby’s lawyers have said that their client never would have testified had he known his words would be used against him in court, which they say amounts to a violation of his constitutional right against self-incrimination.
During a hearing in December, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court heard arguments over whether certain witnesses at trial that led to Cosby’s conviction for sexual assault should have been allowed to testify against him.
The 83-year-old has already served more than two of his three- to 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual assault in 2018.
Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and groping Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in Elkins Park in 2004. He was sentenced following a guilty verdict during a re-trial after his first one ended in a mistrial in 2017.
Not to be outdone, the Washington Post reported that Trump’s other new defense attorney — David Schoen — has a similar blemish on his record: working as the lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire accused pedophile who had ties to the country’s elite before his arrest and ultimate death by suicide in a New York City jail last year.
It was unclear whether Castor or Schoen will go along with Trump’s insistence to focus the former president’s defense on his persistent false claims of losing the 2020 election because of voter fraud.
A bipartisan coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives voted last month to impeach Trump for a single charge of incitement of insurrection stemming from the deadly violence by a mob of his supporters at the U.S. Capitol. It was the first time a sitting president has ever been impeached twice while in office.
While the House delivered that article of impeachment to Senate, there is no guarantee Trump will be convicted in the trial that requires two-thirds of the Senate to decide the verdict.
SEE ALSO:
House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second Time, A First For A U.S. President
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: ‘Donald Trump Is A Living, Breathing, Impeachable Offense’
The Entire Internet Mocks Trump And His Impeachment As Memes And Gifs Go Viral
The Entire Internet Mocks Trump And His Impeachment As Memes And Gifs Go Viral
1.
1 of 16
Who made this? I’m hollering 😂— Philisea Matthews (@PhiliseaM) December 19, 2019
Good Night #Impeachmas pic.twitter.com/qaZeYLkzvA
2.
2 of 16
Everybody: 🥰🥳🎊 Yay! We did it!!— Majesty Ria ✨ (@ToriNicksWho) December 19, 2019
Mike Pence: pic.twitter.com/olCRrbUIkg
3.
3 of 16
Who made this? I’m hollering 😂— Philisea Matthews (@PhiliseaM) December 19, 2019
Good Night #Impeachmas pic.twitter.com/qaZeYLkzvA
4.
4 of 16
How 90% of Americans reacted when they heard Donald Trump got #impeached#Impeached45 pic.twitter.com/I9jAklKWf3— 50/50innertainment (@5050RecordLabel) December 19, 2019
5.
5 of 16
No politics here, however this is literally the perfect time for this meme #Impeached45 pic.twitter.com/nOEWT3H6fW— Lutz Cable J🐝 (@elbowpenguin) December 19, 2019
6.
6 of 16
MFW the Democrats just handed Trump the 2020 election on a silver platter and they're celebrating. This shit literally writes itself 🤣🤣🤣🤣#impeached45 pic.twitter.com/VTPk9KQGsM— Keep Doubting Coach O ⚜️💪 (@SwampThing90) December 19, 2019
7.
7 of 16
If the Senate won’t remove him, America will 😏 #RemoveTrump pic.twitter.com/SgYPFxd4nW— 🕊🕎🙏🏾 (@RenagadeGirl) December 19, 2019
8.
8 of 16
Now that Trump has been #Impeached the senate will just save him and he will come out stronger! pic.twitter.com/xJ8pbL48ms— Sam Nato 🇰🇪 🇸🇸 🇿🇦 (@SamNato) December 19, 2019
9.9 of 16
10.
10 of 16
Americans after Trump has been #Impeached by Democrat-led House Of Reps— #EndSARS (@queeninghere) December 19, 2019
vs
When they realise the Republican-led Senate has to make the final decisionpic.twitter.com/ud48abttIo
11.
11 of 16
The News: Trump #Impeached— Msule BADOKO (@MsuleBadoko) December 19, 2019
Nobody:
Absolutely nobody:
Not even Americans:
Nigerians : 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/6CHTqGKcqx
12.
12 of 16
Can we impeach Trump, then start the process and impeach Pence? (Guilty by association) And just be single for a while as nation....... #Impeached pic.twitter.com/4dE6nHCByG— Ella Belanu (@EBelanu) December 19, 2019
13.
13 of 16
That point when you thought 2019 has nothing more of surprises to offer, boom!!!!!! you wake up to seeing the news that the number one president is impeached on the 19th day of the last month of 2019.#Impeached pic.twitter.com/AoZBkhJcay— Mayor of Gwagwalada 👑 (@Iyam_ugilee) December 19, 2019
14.
14 of 16
It’s beginning to look a lot like #impeachmas everywhere we go🎶 pic.twitter.com/L9eQrYDDRZ— Brad (@BcraigV) December 19, 2019
15.
15 of 16
Now that this buffoon has been impeached, you know he's gonna be spilling all the tea. I can't wait to hear all the juicy info on Area 51 😬🙃#Impeachmas #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/xTCqqYMcM6— ElHoeTito (@ElMario_45) December 19, 2019
16.
16 of 16
*House had been voted to impeach Trump— Billy (@Mastiff_King) December 19, 2019
Mitch McConnell and his Republican senators at the senate court: pic.twitter.com/Empxkn281T
Trump’s New Impeachment Lawyer Is Ex-DA Who Gave Bill Cosby Immunity For Drugging, Groping Testimony was originally published on newsone.com