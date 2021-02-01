Hot Spot: T.I. Responds To Sexual Abuse Allegations [WATCH]

CLOSE
T.I. & Tiny are facing some major sexual abuse allegations.  A former friend by the name of Sabrina Peterson has gathered 30 alleged victims of the couple’s sexual abuse that includes drugs, sex trafficking, and more. Brat and Special K share their outlook on the situation with the couple.  Also, Kenya Barris is getting backlash for his recreation of “A Cheaper By The Dozen”. 

Hear more stories like these in The Hot Spot.

 

