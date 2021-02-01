CLOSE
Black History Month: How It Started Vs. How It's Going

“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” – Frederick Douglass

The year was 1926 when Negro History Week was established by a historian named Carter G. Woodson.

Woodson along with the prominent minister Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH). According to History, this organization was designed and dedicated to researching and celebrating the achievements of black Americans and others of African descent.

Why is Black History Month in February? The shortest month of the year. Contrary to many beliefs, the original Negro History Week in the United States fell on the second week in February. This specific week was set to pay homage to Frederick Douglass’ birthday on February 14 and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on February 12. Two men contributed to helping with the end of slavery, which was abolished on January 31, 1865, in the United States.

Canada has observed Black History Month since 1995, Ireland since 2014, and the United Kingdom since 1987. The UK devotes October to observe Black History Month, one reason is that “October is also a period of tolerance and

It’s safe to say, the Father of Black History Month, Carter G. Woodson, had an idea that sprouted legs and grew from a week of recognization to an entire month and from the United States to the world. It’s inspiring to acknowledge the faces of individuals who paved the way. Yes, we’re still screaming Black Lives Matter; to remind them Black lives have made it this far, we aren’t going anywhere.

Black History Month: How It Started Vs. How It’s Going  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

