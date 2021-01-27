CLOSE
It’s Time For Our Leaders To Make Good On Their Promises To Black People

With the new administration in office, the Movement for Black Lives will keep mobilizing and organizing to reverse centuries of disinvestment in Black communities for a future where we can all be represented and free.

Black people voted out Trump and dealt a blow to white supremacy. Now that the previous administration has packed its bags, we know the work to upend systemic racism and systems rooted in white supremacy won’t end with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. We have to hold steadfast the power of organizing.

The Biden-Harris administration was made possible by decades of organizing by Black people in the face of centuries-old efforts to suppress our vote and deny our political power—and by everyday Black people who stepped up to get people registered and who voted themselves. We organized and won in Georgia even as white supremacists emboldened by Trump perpetrated violence at the Capitol and all over the U.S. in a desperate bid to hold onto power.

With the new administration now in office, the Movement for Black Lives (M4BL) will keep mobilizing and organizing to reverse centuries of disinvestment in Black communities to invest in a future where we can all be connected, represented and free. We will ensure that elected leaders make good on their promises to the movements that hold them accountable and the communities who put them into office.

Our present-day movement is rooted in our ancestors’ legacy of organizing and building sustained political power. We believe in the power of Black community, particularly Black women, trans, gender nonconforming, and intersex people. The 2020 election season saw wins for Black women, trans and nonbinary leaders while ensuring Trump was voted out.

We believe in conditions over candidates, and Black women transformed conditions for Black working-class people through months of organizing. Defund campaigns and police accountability measures garnered public support across the nation last November including in Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Portland.

We know our liberatory vision for Black lives does not rest on any one election or elected leader. We will continue organizing until all Black women and femmes are free—because when we center the needs and wisdom of people who are most harmed by current systems in order to transform them, we will all be free.

In service of this vision, we have big plans for 2021. The organizations that make up M4BL will lead and build power in their local communities. Building local power is central to the vision for Black lives. Make no mistake, M4BL only exists because of the organizations that make up this vast ecosystem. Together, we coalesce into a transformative, healing and powerful political home for Black people across the diaspora where we can discuss what’s at stake for us politically and build community and power together.

We are championing the BREATHE Act and demanding the new Biden administration make it a priority in its first 100 days. A version of this historic civil rights legislation has already passed the Illinois state legislature with other parts of our network exploring similar legislative action in states across the country.

The Act will divest taxpayer dollars from brutal and discriminatory policing and invest in a new vision of public safety—a vision that answers the call to defund the police and allows all communities to finally live free and thrive.

Our vision for Black lives is expansive and we are joining the Gulf Coast Center for Law and Policy to advance a forthcoming Black climate agenda. We recognize the urgent need for a far-reaching policy platform that will create jobs, redistribute resources toward Black and indigenous communities who are most harmed by the climate crisis and invest in bold solutions for climate justice.

Last year, our movement made defund the police a national rallying cry in the streets. In 2021, we will advance strategies to transition from overreliance on excessive, brutal and discriminatory policing to new systems of public safety that include demilitarized safety strategies, which is the right path forward.

Community leaders like Asantewaa Boykin in California are already innovating new approaches to safety and accountability that serve the needs of the people without allowing harmful institutions to continue to wreak havoc on our families and communities.

We’re often told by political pundits that our vision is too radical or not supported by the will of the people. Yet tens of millions of people took to the streets, organized in their neighborhoods and showed up at the polls because they share in our vision and values. Since the uprising in defense of Black lives began in May 2020, poll after poll found the majority of Americans affirm that Black lives matter, with 26 million people mobilizing last summer.

The power of our movement lies within our people and our communities. That’s why we’ve joined United We Dream, Working Families Party and the Rising Majority in a cross-movement campaign called The Frontline to move #ForwardTogether and ensure our bold vision for Black lives is at the top of the new administration’s agenda.

As we continue to see the ravages of climate disasters, a failing health and economic system and the expansion of slavery we call mass incarceration, M4BL organizations and our partners are determined to put forward bold visions, smart solutions and meaningful alternatives.

History tells us that this is the work of the brave and the courageous. We are planting seeds of change that our children and grandchildren will reap.

Karissa Lewis is National Field Director at the Movement For Black Lives. M4BL is a national network of more than 150 leaders and organizations creating a broad political home for Black people to learn, organize and take action. 

Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden's Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

[caption id="attachment_4078092" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Alex Wong / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 2:50 p.m. ET, Jan. 15, 2021: The promise to have a cabinet that “looks like America” has been more than kept by Joe Biden. In fact, it’s been all but a mandate as the new president is set to have the most diverse group of executive branch leaders and presidential advisers in U.S. history. And while history is being made on a number of fronts for the esteemed group - a record number of women have been named, for instance -- Biden’s commitment to making it a point of emphasis to designate Black people for powerful and influential positions has been nothing short of impressive. Oh, did we mention that Biden also has the shrewd political -- and legal -- expertise of a Black woman vice president to lean on? Kamala Harris is expected to play an outsized role in Biden’s administration in a departure from the subtle functions traditionally expected from vice presidents. Biden had to fill more than four dozen roles, from his chief of staff through the U.S. attorney general, neither of whom is Black. But at the same time, Biden has put multiple Black people in a position to make history and work in capacities that, if done well, can not only make a serious difference but will also do so at a time when their consequential roles are arguably needed more than ever by the U.S. government. [caption id="attachment_4078091" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty[/caption] In other words, Biden didn’t just nominate another Black person to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, an office that many presidents have relegated to African Americans. Yes, did name a Black person to lead HUD. But reduce his choice would be short-sighted in this particular case -- especially since he named one of the most impressive Black leaders America has today. Marcia Fudge is no Ben Carson. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. And for all the Black people Biden nominated for Biden’s cabinet or named as his top advisers, there were many, many others who were also under consideration. Household names like Stacey Abrams, whose voting rights organization Fair Fight's groundwork in Georgia helped flipping the state blue for the first time in 30 years with election results that all but sewed up Biden's historic election. She is also widely credited with helping to secure this month’s runoff elections that gave Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate. However, it’s been reported she has her sights set on avenging her gubernatorial loss in 2018 when she fell victim to a massive Republican-led voter suppression effort. Other familiar names of Black people Biden reportedly considered for his cabinet include, but certainly were not limited to Jeh Johnson, the former secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama, and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick. But Biden also reportedly considered Black people for high-profile jobs despite their lack of immediate name recognition.  For instance, Darrell Blocker, who has more than 30 of experience in the U.S. intelligence community, specializes in counterterrorism, security and intelligence, with a focus on Africa, Iran and North Korea, and has served in 10 foreign countries. He could have easily been nominated for CIA director. And Raphael Bostic, the first African American president of one of the 12 Federal Reserve regional banks, is certainly qualified to lead the Treasury Department. Biden ultimately decided to go with other, equally qualified choices for those two cabinet positions. But he did name a Black Treasury deputy. There was a little controversy over Biden's decision for who to lead the Department of Agriculture (USDA), which has been accused of ignoring Black farmers' pleas for federal assistance. Civil rights activists described Biden's choice of Tom Vilsack, a white man who served in that same role under Obama, as a snub to Shirley Sherrod, the Black woman and former Agriculture employee who Vilsack fired under unfortunate circumstances. [caption id="attachment_4078051" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Mark Wilson / Getty[/caption] Sherrod, who served as the USDA’s Georgia Director of Rural Development, was fired after Vilsack viewed a nefariously edited 38-second video clip provided by Andrew Breitbart — for whom the racist, right-wing online news site is named — during an address she gave to the NAACP that was presented to seem like she refused federal assistance to a white farmer because of the color of his skin. The full, unedited video was later published showing that Sherrod actually told the audience she was able to use the encounter as a learning mechanism in the broader context of race relations and felt even more compelled to help the white farmer. Sherrod rebuffed offers from Vilsack and Obama to reinstate her employment in a role that was in a completely different capacity from the one she had been working. In was in that context that Biden still decided Vilsack was the best candidate for the job. With that said, Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. That has continued since his election, including with his transition team that is stacked with Black policy leaders. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Could Biden have named Black folks? Of course. Did he leave Black folks hanging with his cabinet picks, though? That's a question this writer cannot answer. But perhaps the below list of Black people shaping up to be a key part of Biden’s historic administration can.

It’s Time For Our Leaders To Make Good On Their Promises To Black People  was originally published on newsone.com

