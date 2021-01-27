Fortnite Tournament In Cary

Drop in for this month-long Battle Royale tournament. Submit your top three screen grabs by January 30 to our Discord channel. Register today to get the link! The player with the highest total score will be sent a special Town of Cary esports prize! Register anytime between NOW and Jan. 30 so you can enter your scores.
Registered participants will receive a link to the Discord channel via email prior to the tournament starting. Participants can visit the Discord channel to ask questions, learn the tournament rules, and receive additional gaming communications.
Attention Fortnite gamers. 📢 The Town of Cary is hosting a “Fortnite Free-for-All” tournament this month. Drop-in today to play at https://t.co/77X4XJAGZE, and be sure to submit your scores by Jan. 30 to enter the contest. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8dswf2FXpw
— Town of Cary Fun (@TOC_Fun) January 25, 2021
7 Inauguration Day-Inspired Pieces You Need To Add To Your Wardrobe
1. Yoox Annarita N Twenty 4H CoatSource:Yoox 1 of 7
2. DKNY Flared Stretch-Crepe MinidressSource:The Outnet 2 of 7
3. DaVonna Yellow Gold over Silver 8-9mm White Freshwater Tin-cup Station Necklace, 18"Source:Overstock 3 of 7
4. Theory Tech Gloves in LeatherSource:Theory Tech 4 of 7
5. Shein Lapel Collar Button Front OvercoatSource:Shein 5 of 7
6. Ralph Lauren Ribbed Turtleneck SweaterSource:Ralph Lauren 6 of 7
7. Saint and Sofia Camden Wide Leg Pant - BurgundySource:Saint and Sofia 7 of 7
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark