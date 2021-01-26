CLOSE
Entertainment News
Swizz Beatz Is Working On A 2Pac & Notorious B.I.G. ‘VERZUZ’ Battle, Allegedly

Is we doing holograms?

We are only one battle into the 2021 and it seems Verzuz is about to level up. The founders are aiming to bring some late greats to their platform— 2Pac and the Notorious B.I.G. .

Last week, Ashanti and Keyshia Cole finally faced off. Even though the event didn’t live up to the hype, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are already looking ahead. As spotted on Hypebeast the co-creators caught up with ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby for an interview. During the conversation the duo asked the “Roman’s Revenge” producer what would be his holy grail match; his answer took the masses by surprise. “My dream one…I want [to] figure out how to do Pac and Biggie in a way that the people are going [to] love it” he said.

His partner Timbaland was on the line and quickly chimed in with excitement. “I got you on that. I got the idea for it. [I’m going to] call you later,” he said. Timbo went on to add another epic line up to the consideration pool. “Oh, but not even that, we got to go Prince and Michael Jackson!”. Jalen Rose asked if they were hinting at possible holograms and Tim hinted that they have some things in the works.

You can watch the exchange below.

