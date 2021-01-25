CLOSE
Video Surfaces Of Trey Songz Violent Altercation With Cop At Chiefs Game

Trey Songz Hosts Sin Sunday's

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

According to TMZ, it seems like Trey Songz found himself in an altercation with a police officer during the Kansas City Chiefs game, and witnesses on the scene say it was the cop who was out of line. The video shows Trey and the officer struggle, some punches thrown, and then the officer pins Trey to a seat. They say Trey was being heckled by some fans, and was approached by the officer, and without warning, went after him.

It is being reported that Songz was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest, which are both misdemeanors, and he’s being held for 24-hour hold, and will be released tomorrow night.

 

 

