Chloe Bailey Of Chloe X Halle Shuts Down The #BussItChallenge Ahead Of ‘Grown-ish’ Premiere [VIDEO]

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Chloe Bailey is making an announcement.

The 22-year-old singer/actress and one half of the Grammy-nominated group Chloe x Halle decided to remind folks of two things: one, grown-ish returns on Freeform tonight at 8/7 central, complete with Saweetie making her acting debut in a recurring role this season. two, she’s grown (if the content of Ungodly Hour didn’t already tell you) and decided to show out with her own edition of the #bussitchallenge.

Erica Banks‘ viral challenge has already seen a few notable celebrity entrants but Chloe’s is well — see for yourself.

While both Chloe and Halle have started making a little separation from one another by announcing individual Instagram pages, don’t expect for them to keep the foot off the gas in film, television and music. Season 3 of grown-ish premieres tonight, January 21.

Chloe Bailey Of Chloe X Halle Shuts Down The #BussItChallenge Ahead Of ‘Grown-ish’ Premiere [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

