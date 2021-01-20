The COVID-19 vaccination signup in Wake County crashed yesterday after so many people tried to access it at once. However, things seem to be back up and running today. Here is some information that you will need to know in order to sign up for a vaccinations in your county.

Durham County COVID-19 vaccinations will be available starting Tuesday for medical workers and those 65 and older. You can call (919) 560-4357 to make an appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Vaccines are available at Southern Durham High School on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. by appointment only.

In Wake County, you can now book an appointment for a vaccine as phone lines open at 8:30 a.m for the same groups on Tuesday. The number to call is (919) 250-1515. You can also sign up at wakegov.com/vaccine. You’ll have to answer four questions before proceeding:

Are you 65 or older?

Are you a healthcare worker?

Do you have an established primary care provider?

What is your name, email address and phone number?

You don’t have to get vaccinated in the county where you live.

At UNC-Chapel Hill, vaccinations continue at the Friday Center. You can make an appointment at yourshot.org.

Source: WRAL.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Information was originally published on thelightnc.com

