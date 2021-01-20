CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

COVID-19 Vaccination Information

Click Here To Listen Live

Covid-header

Source: Creative Service / iOne-digital

The COVID-19 vaccination signup in Wake County crashed yesterday after so many people tried to access it at once.  However, things seem to be back up and running today.  Here is some information that you will need to know in order to sign up for a vaccinations in your county.

Durham County COVID-19 vaccinations will be available starting Tuesday for medical workers and those 65 and older. You can call (919) 560-4357 to make an appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Vaccines are available at Southern Durham High School on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. by appointment only.

In Wake County, you can now book an appointment for a vaccine as phone lines open at 8:30 a.m for the same groups on Tuesday. The number to call is (919) 250-1515. You can also sign up at wakegov.com/vaccine. You’ll have to answer four questions before proceeding:

  • Are you 65 or older?
  • Are you a healthcare worker?
  • Do you have an established primary care provider?
  • What is your name, email address and phone number?

You don’t have to get vaccinated in the county where you live.

At UNC-Chapel Hill, vaccinations continue at the Friday Center. You can make an appointment at yourshot.org.

Source:  WRAL.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Information  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Who Is Amanda Gorman And How She Won…
 6 hours ago
01.20.21
LHH’s Mendeecees & Yandy Open Up About Parenting,…
 9 hours ago
01.20.21
What They Wore: Kamala Harris & Dr. Jill…
 11 hours ago
01.20.21
Movement To Award Capitol Police Hero Eugene Goodman…
 1 day ago
01.19.21
NFL Co-Opts MLK’s Quote About ‘Injustice Anywhere’ After…
 2 days ago
01.18.21
Did You Know? US Gov’t Found Guilty In…
 3 days ago
01.18.21
Martin Luther King’s Most Iconic Speeches Of All…
 3 days ago
01.18.21
Wendy Williams Biopic Trailer
Wendy Williams Admits Ex-Husband Was Serial Cheater
 4 days ago
01.15.21
5 items
Social Media’s Knee-Busting Dance Craze, #BussItChallenge Gets Some…
 5 days ago
01.15.21
6 Expert Tips For Safely Straightening Your Natural…
 5 days ago
01.15.21
5 items
5 Black-Owned Beauty Essentials That Will Elevate Your…
 5 days ago
01.15.21
Urban Meyer Coming Out of Retirement
 5 days ago
01.15.21
Life Is Good: Drake Shows Off Muscles While…
 5 days ago
01.15.21
Ciara Shares Iconic Memory From Her Wedding In…
 5 days ago
01.15.21
Close