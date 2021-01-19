CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

‘We Are One’: Watch Online Celebration Of The Black Community Before Biden, Harris Inauguration

Click Here To Listen Live

Biden We Are One Inauguration live stream

Source: Presidential Inaugural Committee

The Presidential Inaugural Committee has planned a special Inauguration Eve event aimed at honoring the Black community and the African Diaspora as the country prepares for a new presidential administration full of the same diversity being celebrated Tuesday night.

The “We Are One” event will be streamed on NewsOne’s Facebook page beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

It comes one day after President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris observed the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a National Day of Service on Monday.

Hosted by Terrence J, “We Are One” features a who’s who of notable Black people, including speeches, performances and more from the lies of Leslie Jones, Frankie Beverly, Stacey Abrams, Whip Jim Clyburn, Rep. Cedric Richmond, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Joyce Beatty, Senator Cory Booker, Senator-Elect Rev. Raphael Warnock, Kim Fields, Erika Alexander and Jason George.

There are also planned performances from Tobe Nwigwe, DJ D-Nice, The O’Jays, Rapsody, Step Afrika, the String Queens, the Texas Southern University Debate Team and more.

In classic HBCU tradition that Howard University graduate Kamala Harris knows all too well, there will also be a Battle of the Bands between Florida A&M University Marching 100, Grambling State University World Famed Marching Band, Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South, Louisiana Leadership Institute All-star Marching Band, South Carolina State University Marching 101, Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band and the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands.

To watch “We Are One,” click here to be redirected to NewsOne’s Facebook page. It begins at 8 p.m.

SEE ALSO:

United We Serve: America Honors MLK With National Day Of Service For Joe Biden And Kamala Harris’ Inauguration

Howard University’s Drumline To Escort Joe Biden, Kamala Harris After Historic Inauguration

Barack And Michelle Obama Speak At Obama Foundation Summit

Inauguration Day 2021: Key Black Leaders Scheduled To Take Part In Historic Day

10 photos Launch gallery

Inauguration Day 2021: Key Black Leaders Scheduled To Take Part In Historic Day

Continue reading Inauguration Day 2021: Key Black Leaders Scheduled To Take Part In Historic Day

Inauguration Day 2021: Key Black Leaders Scheduled To Take Part In Historic Day

Wednesday's inauguration ceremony signals the official transition of power as a result of the historic 2020 presidential election in which Joe Biden claimed victory over Donald Trump. Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, made history as the first Black and South Asian woman elected to the office of Vice President. A group of Black leaders and entertainers will help the incoming Biden-Harris administration usher in a new chapter in America's history, with the hopes to refresh and rejuvenate a deeply divided nation. Ceremonies are slated to begin around 11:30 am ET. Biden and Harris will be sworn in at the West front of the U.S. Capitol building. Harris will be sworn in first by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, while Biden will be sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Afterward, they will each deliver remarks. https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1349676383627341824?s=20 Following a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Ceremony, Biden, Harris and their families will be accompanied by the Clintons, Bushes and the Obamas. Biden and Harris will then return to D.C., where they will be escorted by the drumlines from their alma maters, the University of Delaware and Howard University, respectively. Supplemental programming is scheduled throughout the day and into the evening around Wednesday's events. However, over the last few months, an unprecedented turn of events spurred by white supremacy and white nationalism have all but thwarted any semblance of decency as the country prepares to welcome the Biden-Harris administration. https://twitter.com/schmidtsam7/status/1351273366305517569?s=20 On Jan. 6, a group of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol with apparent intentions to kill and kidnap members of Congress, along with anyone else who stood in their way. Trump's repeated baseless claims of voter fraud, mainly aiming to disenfranchise the power of the Black vote, served as the match that ignited the fearful actions. Not surprisingly, the Trumps will not attend the inauguration and have declined to meet with the Bidens ahead of Wednesday's events. Vice President Mike Pence stated he will attend. Biden and Harris will be sworn in facing a fractured electorate, fatigued from the ongoing political and social justice climate, as well as laboring through the pandemic. A Tuesday NBC News poll revealed widespread pessimism regarding what comes next, as seven out of every 10 voters said they believe the country is headed towards permanent fracture. Due to the coronavirus, ceremonies are closed to the public and can be streamed online at BidenInaugural.org/watch and will be shown live on all major news networks. And due to the violence at the Capitol, extra measures were taken to ensure security, including the presence of the National Guard as white supremacists threaten more violence on Inauguration Day. https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1351328724386533379?s=20 In preparation for Wednesday, 200,000 flags were placed in the National Mall in Washington, D.C., paying homage to the nearly 400,000 people who have died during the pandemic. To read the full schedule of Inaugural Ceremonies, click here. In the meantime, keep reading and scroll down to see the growing list of notable Black folks who are involved in Inauguration Day in some way, shape or form.

‘We Are One’: Watch Online Celebration Of The Black Community Before Biden, Harris Inauguration  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Movement To Award Capitol Police Hero Eugene Goodman…
 15 hours ago
01.19.21
NFL Co-Opts MLK’s Quote About ‘Injustice Anywhere’ After…
 2 days ago
01.18.21
Did You Know? US Gov’t Found Guilty In…
 2 days ago
01.18.21
Martin Luther King’s Most Iconic Speeches Of All…
 2 days ago
01.18.21
Wendy Williams Biopic Trailer
Wendy Williams Admits Ex-Husband Was Serial Cheater
 4 days ago
01.15.21
5 items
Social Media’s Knee-Busting Dance Craze, #BussItChallenge Gets Some…
 5 days ago
01.15.21
6 Expert Tips For Safely Straightening Your Natural…
 5 days ago
01.15.21
5 items
5 Black-Owned Beauty Essentials That Will Elevate Your…
 5 days ago
01.15.21
Urban Meyer Coming Out of Retirement
 5 days ago
01.15.21
Life Is Good: Drake Shows Off Muscles While…
 5 days ago
01.15.21
Ciara Shares Iconic Memory From Her Wedding In…
 5 days ago
01.15.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 6 days ago
01.14.21
‘Insecure’ To End After Season 5 On HBO
 6 days ago
01.13.21
Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
NC Army Officer Resigns After Leading Group To…
 6 days ago
01.13.21
Close