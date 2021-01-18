CLOSE
Ciera Payton Shares What Surprised Her The Most About Wendy Williams’ Story [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Wendy Williams: The Movie is premiering soon and Ciera Payton is giving all of the behind the scene tea.  The Lifetime biopic is Payton’s first leading role and she shares with BAW everything from the moment she knew she would play the media mogul and what shocked her most about Wendy.

The movie executive produced by Wendy Williams shares all of her dirt from over the years and sheds light on historical events from her point of view.  

Wendy Williams: The Movie will premiere on January 30 on Lifetime.  Watch the trailer below.

Close