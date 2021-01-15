CLOSE
Life Is Good: Drake Shows Off Muscles While Recovering From Knee Surgery

Three months out from his injury, the Toronto rapper appeared in shape just in time to release his highly anticipated album.

It’s been a long road to recovery since Drake’s surgery in October after sustaining a serious knee injury sometime last year. However, recent updates from his social media show the Toronto rapper putting in hard work in the gym as he prepares for his sixth studio album release.

According to PageSix, Drizzy blessed fans with a video of him tackling a couple of reps on a lower-body weightlifting exercise on his Instagram Story.   “10 weeks post-op I’m grinding for recovery EVERYDAY,” he captioned on the video.

The 34-year-old also posted a photo showing off his smile and super-toned abs while wearing a formfitting black workout shirt.  His jogging pants left an optical illusion–  not quite the shape of an eggplant– which has yet to be determined if it was an intentional reveal for interested fans.   Hard work pays off.

Just three months ago, Drake posted photos on Instagram of his very-swollen knee elevated in a bed, signaling a recovery from shocking knee surgery.  Nevertheless, the “God’s Plan” rapper was in high spirits about his health and the scheduled release of his sixth studio album, Certified Loverboy.

If things in the OVO camp are running on schedule, we are merely weeks away from the album’s rollout, which is expectedly hitting DSPs on an undisclosed date this month.

