CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

News You Can’t Use: Things You Can Always Find In A Black Family’s House [WATCH]

Even though we may be from different places, somehow black culture is so strong. Special K rounds up a bunch of things you can for sure find in a black family’s house.  We all have that one grandma who doesn’t let you sit in the “good living room” or that plastic bag filled with other plastic bags, or that one stack of paper that needs to be thrown away.

Listen to Special K drag you and all the other black families we know.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

10 photos Launch gallery

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

Continue reading The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

News You Can’t Use: Things You Can Always Find In A Black Family’s House [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 11 hours ago
01.14.21
‘Insecure’ To End After Season 5 On HBO
 1 day ago
01.13.21
Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
NC Army Officer Resigns After Leading Group To…
 1 day ago
01.13.21
Diddy’s Los Angeles Home Where Kim Porter Lived…
 1 day ago
01.13.21
Final Date For Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Verzuz…
 1 day ago
01.13.21
Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder Will Be Charged ‘Soon’…
 2 days ago
01.12.21
Hot Spot: Home Where Kim Porter Passed Away…
 2 days ago
01.12.21
Gay Pride parade nyc , june 26th, 2016
Find Out What Municipality Becomes The First North…
 2 days ago
01.12.21
Capitol Police Fallout Puts Spotlight On White Supremacists…
 2 days ago
01.12.21
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants Impeachment, Keeps Foot On…
 2 days ago
01.12.21
Black U.S. Capitol Police Officer Hailed As Hero…
 2 days ago
01.12.21
Charlie Sykes Called Lindsey Graham Donald Trump’s “Fluffer”,…
 3 days ago
01.11.21
The Self-Restraint Officer Eugene Goodman Showed The Capitol…
 3 days ago
01.11.21
Bradley Beal Out For Wizards Game Due To…
 3 days ago
01.11.21
Close