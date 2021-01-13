If you’re ready for some laughs, your favorite grandma is back with the latest church announcements. Bernice Jenkins says that little people can now join the choir because they are excused from wearing masks. You have to hear the reason why coronavirus won’t be a problem in this situation. In other church news, a church member needs an authority for a paternity test. He basically just needs a daddy in his life.

Hear the latest of the church news now.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Church Announcements With Bernice Jenkins: Little People Don’t Have To Wear A Mask At The Church [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com