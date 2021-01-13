CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Diddy’s Los Angeles Home Where Kim Porter Lived Was Burglarized

It is open season in LA.

Sean Diddy Combs

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

2021 is off to an ominous start for Sean “Diddy” Combs. One of the mogul’s properties was broken by thieves.

As spotted on TMZ Brother Love’s second Los Angeles abode was done disrespectfully by some burglars. According to local law officials an unidentified individuals pried a side door open to his Toluca Lake home. While the villainous entry prompted the alarm system to go off the robbers made the most of the time by going through the residence in hopes of scoring money or pricey valuables. Luckily no one was there at the time.

The appointed caretaker for the home immediately suspected the place was hit as soon as they entered as it was visibly rummaged through. They later filed a burglary report with the police. This house has unique history as this is where his girlfriend and mother of three of his children Kim Porter resided at. In November 2018 she passed away due to a battle with pneumonia.

It is unclear exactly what items where lifted.

Photo:

Diddy’s Los Angeles Home Where Kim Porter Lived Was Burglarized  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Insecure’ To End After Season 5 On HBO
 4 hours ago
01.13.21
Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
NC Army Officer Resigns After Leading Group To…
 5 hours ago
01.13.21
Diddy’s Los Angeles Home Where Kim Porter Lived…
 10 hours ago
01.13.21
Final Date For Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Verzuz…
 10 hours ago
01.13.21
Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder Will Be Charged ‘Soon’…
 1 day ago
01.12.21
Hot Spot: Home Where Kim Porter Passed Away…
 1 day ago
01.12.21
Gay Pride parade nyc , june 26th, 2016
Find Out What Municipality Becomes The First North…
 1 day ago
01.12.21
Capitol Police Fallout Puts Spotlight On White Supremacists…
 1 day ago
01.12.21
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants Impeachment, Keeps Foot On…
 1 day ago
01.12.21
Black U.S. Capitol Police Officer Hailed As Hero…
 1 day ago
01.12.21
Charlie Sykes Called Lindsey Graham Donald Trump’s “Fluffer”,…
 2 days ago
01.11.21
The Self-Restraint Officer Eugene Goodman Showed The Capitol…
 2 days ago
01.11.21
Bradley Beal Out For Wizards Game Due To…
 2 days ago
01.11.21
White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy…
 2 days ago
01.11.21
Close