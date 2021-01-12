CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Honors Him While Accepting Award On His Behalf [VIDEO]

Since the news of actor Chadwick Boseman’s unexpected and deeply tragic passing at 42, fellow actors and others in the entertainment industry have spoken not only of his virtue on this earth but they’ve also lauded praise onto his wife for the way she took care of him in what were ultimately his last film projects.

The very last of those performances was Boseman’s role in Ma Rainey’s Black BottomAccording to Buzz Feedlast night, at the 2021 Gotham Awards, which took place virtually, Boseman was recognized posthumously with the Actor Tribute award.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Accepting the honor in his place was his wife Taylor Simone Ledward, who delivered a beautiful tribute of her own not only about Boseman’s work as an actor but his character as a human being.

Ledward said of her late husband, “As an artist, an actor, and a person, Chad made a practice of telling the truth. He is the most honest person I’ve ever met. Because he didn’t just stop at speaking the truth, he actively searched for it—in himself, in those around him and in the moment. The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth, then it’s impossible to live in line with a divine purpose for your life. And so, it became how he lived his life, day in, day out. Imperfect, but determined.”

Ledward said it was this determination that allowed Boseman to participate fully in every moment, both on and off-screen.

Known for his roles as historic leaders in the Black community, including Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and Thurgood Marshall, Ledward said Boseman was a “vessel to be poured into.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

She said what he was doing through his roles was “Not merely telling a story or reading lines off a page, but modeling for us a path of true fulfillment… May we not let his conviction be in vain. May our spirits be fertile soil for God’s wisdom to fall upon.”

She thanked God for his Boseman’s gifts and then spoke directly to her beloved.

“Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us.”

You can watch a clip from Ledward’s speech in the video below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

SEE ALSO:

Disney+ Pays Homage To Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ For The King’s Birthday

T’Challa Forever: Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman In ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Chadwick Boseman Shines As Levee In ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ [Exclusive VIDEO]

Chadwick Boseman MR.PORTER

Social Media Remembers Chadwick Boseman By Sharing His Positive Words [WATCH]

9 photos Launch gallery

Social Media Remembers Chadwick Boseman By Sharing His Positive Words [WATCH]

Continue reading Social Media Remembers Chadwick Boseman By Sharing His Positive Words [WATCH]

Social Media Remembers Chadwick Boseman By Sharing His Positive Words [WATCH]

After a silent four-year battle of colon cancer, Chadwick Boseman passed on Friday (August 28) at the age of 42. Boseman's career was filled with many films that shared culturally important stories, like T'Challa from The Black Panther, Thurgood Marshall, and Jackie Robinson. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!  Once his Twitter account shared the news, it sparked instant sorrow across social media platforms. https://twitter.com/chadwickboseman/status/1299530165463199747?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1299530165463199747%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftheboxhouston.com%2F10052980%2Fchadwick-boseman-passes-away-colon-cancer%2F Fans and friends of Boseman shared some of his most inspirational and positive words that he's shared over the years.  From interviews to commencement speeches, Boseman was well-spoken and encouraging to people all over. Check out some of these memories that floated across social media over the weekend.  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Honors Him While Accepting Award On His Behalf [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Hot Spot: Home Where Kim Porter Passed Away…
 2 hours ago
01.12.21
Gay Pride parade nyc , june 26th, 2016
Find Out What Municipality Becomes The First North…
 3 hours ago
01.12.21
Capitol Police Fallout Puts Spotlight On White Supremacists…
 4 hours ago
01.12.21
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants Impeachment, Keeps Foot On…
 7 hours ago
01.12.21
Black U.S. Capitol Police Officer Hailed As Hero…
 7 hours ago
01.12.21
Charlie Sykes Called Lindsey Graham Donald Trump’s “Fluffer”,…
 1 day ago
01.11.21
The Self-Restraint Officer Eugene Goodman Showed The Capitol…
 1 day ago
01.11.21
Bradley Beal Out For Wizards Game Due To…
 1 day ago
01.11.21
White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy…
 1 day ago
01.11.21
Capitol Officer Killed By Supposed Pro-Police Terrorists Was…
 4 days ago
01.08.21
What Charges Can The Terrorists Who Broke Into…
 5 days ago
01.07.21
LeBron James Shares His WNBA Ownership Group Plan…
 5 days ago
01.07.21
Vivica A. Fox: I’m Finally Happy With The…
 6 days ago
01.06.21
14 items
Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol
 6 days ago
01.06.21
Close