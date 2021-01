List Of Upcoming Local MLK Events

Here is a list of community events that will highlight the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

THE HOLLY SPRINGS MLK JR. COMMITTEE PRESENTS “THE LOVE, JOY, AND PEACE” VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE AS THEY CELEBRATE THE LIFE AND LEGACY OF REV. DR. MARTING LUTHER KING JR. SAT. JAN. 16 TH 2 PM – 4 PM. WITH LIVE GUEST SPEAKERS, MUSICAL TRIBUTES, AND MORE. GO TO HSMLK.ORG FOR MORE INFO. Insta: HOLLYSPRINGSMLK

MONDAY JAN. 18 TH AT 9AM – STOP HUNGER ONE COMMUNITY AT A TIME – FOOD DISTRIBUTION MLK DAY OF SERVICE… AT SOUTHEAST RALEIGH YMCA – 1436 ROCK QUARRY RD. RALEIGH, NC WITH THE FOOD BANK OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN NC AND MARKETING WITH A TWIST. (Ryan ray – 910-890-1138 Marketing with a twist: mktingwithatwist.com

VIRTUAL PRAYER BREAKFAST – 41 ST ANNUAL MLK JR INTERFAITH PRAYER BREAKFAST. WATCH LIVE ON WRAL- TV AT 8 AM OR VISIT WRAL.COM AND WATCH THE ENTIRE PROGRAM STARTING AT 7 AM

NOON OBSERVANCE – ON FACEBOOK PAGE OR THE TRIANGLE MLK YOUTUBE PAGE TO WATCH THE 41 ST ANNUAL MLK JR NOON OBSERVANCE VIRTUALLY.

JOIN US AND THE TRIANGLE MLK JR. COMMITTEE FOR THE 41ST ANNUAL MLK EVENING MUSICAL VIRTUAL CELEBRATION ON MONDAY JAN. 18TH AT 5:30 PM. YOU CAN SEE THE CELEBRATION LIVE ON FACEBOOK OR ON YOUTUBE

