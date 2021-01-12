CLOSE
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants Impeachment, Keeps Foot On Donald Trump’s Neck

In other words, AOC isn't keen on GOP leadership trying to warn Democrats from seeking a second impeachment of the former business mogul.

Politicians, Activists Rally In DC For Progressive Agenda For Biden Administration

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

While it will be just over a week before President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office, the political horizon in Washington looks like scorched land. After the horrific act of domestic terrorism at the U.S. Capitol building, GOP leadership warns that the Democrats’ desire to impeach Donald Trump a second time is bad business but AOC isn’t having that.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a guest on ABC’s This Week program just days after the so-called insurrection at the Capitol building on Jan. 6. AOC, as she’s often called in the media, has earned a reputation as a tough-talking congresswoman while staying true to her strong political convictions.

In a letter addressed to President-elect Biden supported by some of the very GOP members who stood in objection to the certification of the Electoral College votes, it was requested that House Democrats and Democrats in the Senate body do not seek the second impeachment of Trump. Rep. Ken Buck, a GOP congressman from Ohio, penned the letter to Biden urging that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi back away from the impeachment vote.

Taking note of Rep. Buck’s ask, AOC was clear that the Democrats were very much pressing ahead on taking up the vote in the Democrat-led House.

“We came close to half of the House nearly dying on Wednesday, and if another head of state came in and ordered an attack on the United States Congress, would we say that that should not be prosecuted?” Ocasio-Cortez stated. “It is an act of insurrection, it’s an act of hostility, and we must have accountability because, without it, it will happen again.”

Watch the entire This Week segment below.

Photo: Getty

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants Impeachment, Keeps Foot On Donald Trump’s Neck  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close