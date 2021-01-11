CLOSE
Greyhound Helps Runaways Get Home

Greyhound works with the National Runaway Safeline to make sure runaway kids have a ticket home to get back to their families or legal guardians. To be eligible for a Greyhound ticket home, the child has to call the NRS helpline, be between 12 and 21 years old, be named on a runaway report and be willing to be reunited with their family (and vice versa). Home Free can only be used on two occasions by the same person. We also provide a free ticket for the parent or legal guardian if the young person is under the age of 15.

You can reach the NRS helpline at 1-800-786-2929.

 

Close