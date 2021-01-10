How Did Janet Jackson Postponed Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis’ Debut Album? [Listen]

The iconic production duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have 16 Billboard Hot 100 Number 1’s, won multiple Grammy awards, and have over 100 gold, platinum, multi-platinum, and diamond albums. They have worked with a who’s who of artists such as George Michael, Mariah Carey, Usher, and more. As former members of The Time, they helped create the “Minneapolis sound” popularized by Prince. 

The two have done it all, except for one thing: Create their OWN album. 

The two had plans to create their debut album a lot sooner than 2021. Jam and Lewis tells Donnie Simpson the reason why plans change. What does Janet Jackson have to do with the switch? After playing a couple of songs for a record executive for their album, it ended up being the album that kicked off her career: Control.

Jimmy Jam: “So we know that her career? Yeah, so it started her career. Basically, it ended ours and ended. So then we just got selfish. We started doing songs with people but didn’t keep it. So that’s the case. Now. It’s like basically everything that we do, and we say it’s for the album, we actually stick to it.”

You have to hear this amazing story on the Donnie Simpson Rewind.

