Bradley Beal Out For Wizards Game Due To COVID-19 Contact Tracing

As this NBA season continues, more and more players are unfortunately either testing positive for COVID-19 or are coming in contact with someone who has tested positive forcing the player s to quarantine and miss games as a part of the NBA’s coronavirus protocol. Recently Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant, Chicago Bulls’ Tomas Satoransky, Sacramento Kings’ Seth Curry, and now, Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal will have to sit out and quarantine until all results have returned. This means the Wizards will play tonight without Beal and Westbrook, as he continues to not play in back to backs.

This is part of health and safety protocols investigating potential exposure that occurred when Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum were speaking in close proximity on the court postgame Friday night, sources said. https://t.co/42fYb8Yesc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2021

The NBA is taking major precautions this season to keep everyone as safe as possible. Players are tested every day and twice a day on game day. During last season in NBA Bubble, the league was able to prevent positive COVID-19 test being within a closed environment. Many people are now thinking we will need a Bubble 2.0 if we want to keep the season going. The ladies of the Triple W Podcast, express options they think the NBA should consider moving forward this season. See the full episode below…

