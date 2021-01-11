Bradley Beal Out For Wizards Game Due To COVID-19 Contact Tracing

Entertainment News
| 01.11.21
Dismiss
Bradley Beal

Source: All-Pro Reels

As this NBA season continues, more and more players are unfortunately either testing positive for COVID-19 or are coming in contact with someone who has tested positive forcing the player s to quarantine and miss games as a part of the NBA’s coronavirus protocol. Recently Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant, Chicago Bulls’ Tomas Satoransky, Sacramento Kings’ Seth Curry, and now, Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal will have to sit out and quarantine until all results have returned. This means the Wizards will play tonight without Beal and Westbrook, as he continues to not play in back to backs.

The NBA is taking major precautions this season to keep everyone as safe as possible. Players are tested every day and twice a day on game day. During last season in NBA Bubble, the league was able to prevent positive COVID-19 test being within a closed environment. Many people are now thinking we will need a Bubble 2.0 if we want to keep the season going. The ladies of the Triple W Podcast, express options they think the NBA should consider moving forward this season. See the full episode below…

Follow this podcast on Twitter & Instagram @tripleWpod

Take our Fashion Friday Poll:

Watch episode 2 here:

Watch episode 1 here:

Bradley Beal Out For Wizards Game Due To COVID-19 Contact Tracing  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Charlie Sykes Called Lindsey Graham Donald Trump’s “Fluffer”,…
 4 hours ago
01.11.21
Bradley Beal Out For Wizards Game Due To…
 6 hours ago
01.11.21
White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy…
 7 hours ago
01.11.21
Capitol Officer Killed By Supposed Pro-Police Terrorists Was…
 3 days ago
01.08.21
What Charges Can The Terrorists Who Broke Into…
 4 days ago
01.07.21
LeBron James Shares His WNBA Ownership Group Plan…
 4 days ago
01.07.21
Vivica A. Fox: I’m Finally Happy With The…
 5 days ago
01.06.21
14 items
Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol
 5 days ago
01.06.21
8 items
Cap or Counseling?: Kim Kardashian Done With Kanye…
 5 days ago
01.06.21
Dr. Dre In Los Angeles ICU After Suffering…
 6 days ago
01.05.21
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Basically Separated,…
 6 days ago
01.05.21
Bible Study: New Year, Don’t Forget About God
 6 days ago
01.05.21
Yara Shahidi Teases Grown-Ish Season 4 Guest Star
 6 days ago
01.05.21
Report: NCAA To Relocate Entire 2021 Men’s Basketball…
 1 week ago
01.04.21
Close