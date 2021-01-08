CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Wendy Williams Asks Cynthia Bailey If Her Daughter Came Out For A Storyline [WATCH]

We all know that Noelle came out as fluid in her sexuality in 2019, well Wendy Williams had some questions.  She asked Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Cynthia Bailey if her daughter decided to share her sexuality for a storyline.  Somethings don’t change just because of the year. Bow Wow is the butt of the jokes on social media again and Future & Eliza Reign are still having child issues.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Wendy Williams Asks Cynthia Bailey If Her Daughter Came Out For A Storyline [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Capitol Officer Killed By Supposed Pro-Police Terrorists Was…
 8 hours ago
01.08.21
What Charges Can The Terrorists Who Broke Into…
 1 day ago
01.07.21
LeBron James Shares His WNBA Ownership Group Plan…
 1 day ago
01.07.21
Vivica A. Fox: I’m Finally Happy With The…
 2 days ago
01.06.21
14 items
Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol
 2 days ago
01.06.21
8 items
Cap or Counseling?: Kim Kardashian Done With Kanye…
 2 days ago
01.06.21
Dr. Dre In Los Angeles ICU After Suffering…
 3 days ago
01.05.21
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Basically Separated,…
 3 days ago
01.05.21
Bible Study: New Year, Don’t Forget About God
 3 days ago
01.05.21
Yara Shahidi Teases Grown-Ish Season 4 Guest Star
 3 days ago
01.05.21
Report: NCAA To Relocate Entire 2021 Men’s Basketball…
 4 days ago
01.04.21
Comedian’s Wife Goes Into Labor During TikTok Video
 4 days ago
01.04.21
Nicki Minaj Shares First Photos Of Her Baby…
 6 days ago
01.04.21
Lizzo Appreciation Post: Thank You For Showing The…
 1 week ago
12.31.20
Close