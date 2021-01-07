Gary’s Tea: Did Kanye West Have A Thing With YouTuber Jeffree Star? [WATCH]

Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men is speaking out to set the record straight. Back in the day, Brandy and the singer dated back in the day but Morris wanted to be sure the world knew that she was of age. He described their relationship as a protege situation and once Brandy was of age, they started to date.

In other news, some interesting rumors have sparked between Kanye West and popular YouTuber, Jeffree Star. Hear what Gary’s Tea says about a possible reason for the Kardashian-West divorce.

