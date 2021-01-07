Wake County & AmeriCorps Are Hiring 13 Community Ambassadors

This position is with Wake County Human Services located in Raleigh, North Carolina. This position, in partnership with the community, will facilitate full access to high quality and effective health and human services for Wake County residents to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

Apply here

This position will have a start date between January 4th 2021 or January 18th 2021. It is for 11 months at $17,000 over the span of the term and a full-time position at an average of 40 hours per week that will end on November 30th 2021 or Dec 15th 2021.

*Please make sure you have uploaded all of the required documents – Resume, Cover Letter, College Transcripts.*

Resilience Corps NC is an AmeriCorps program, which is a United States Federal Agency. All AmeriCorps Members must submit to having a National Sex Offender, State of Residence (if state is different than NC), State of NC, and Federal FBI Background check conducted. All AmeriCorps Members upon hire must provide Federal or State Photo ID, Proof of US Citizenship (Passport or Birth Certificate) and Social Security Number for verification of citizenship status by the Social Security Administration. Any applicant denying to submit to these checks will be automatically disqualified as per federal regulations.

For this 11 month FULL TIME (40 hours a week) 1700 service hour term of service as an AmeriCorps member. The AmeriCorps program will offer a living stipend of $17,00 for 11 months (paid twice a month, on the 15th and last business day). Participants who complete the program will receive an Segal Education Award of $6,195.00 from the National Service Trust. Both the living stipend and Education Award is taxable income per federal regulation.

CTNC is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate because of race, creed, color, national origin, gender, age, disability, sexual preference or familial status.

CTNC seeks to engage applicants from underrepresented communities, particularly of Asian, Black, Hispanic, Multi-Racial, and Native American background, in conservation careers. Connecting more diverse applicants to an employment pathway has led to greater equity, diversity and inclusion of all people in conservation.

Purpose of the Position

Wake County is seeking AmeriCorps Public Health Community Ambassadors to provide COVID-19 prevention guidance and available supportive services to businesses, citizens, and community groups located within Wake County related to local, state and federal rules and orders uniquely focused on COVID-19. Community Ambassadors will work to connect historically marginalized populations with COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, when available.

Position Responsibilities and Duties

Planning and Organizing outreach and engagement activities to local businesses and HMPs.

Conducting education about COVID-19 precautions, testing, and vaccination.

Identifying areas of Wake County with limited access to COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

Answering calls, emails and other communications from members of the public regarding COVID-19.

Qualifications

Degrees in health education or public health are preferred, but not required.

Equivalent experience will be considered, especially if related to community organizing or outreach.

Strong preference for at least some Wake County AmeriCorps members to be bilingual candidates, especially Spanish.

Knowledge of state, federal laws, county ordinances, executive orders and proclamations related to COVID-19.

Knowledge of most current terminology used in public health situations and understanding of latest reports related to COVID-19.

Knowledge of personal protective equipment (PPE). (Current CDC Masking Recommendations)

Knowledge of current COVID-19 guidance on social distancing and prevention.

Essential Functions/physical demands

Provides community outreach and education in accordance to the most current county, state, and federal regulations concerning COVID-19.

Engages with businesses, citizens, and community groups, and responds to citizens regarding COVID-19 questions and provides strategies to the community to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Communicates with various agencies regarding COVID-19 matters and reporting to county leadership of progress.

Must be able to work in indoor and outdoor community-based settings.

Must comply with rules regarding use of PPE and COVID-19 precautions.

To accomplish the goals of this position, individuals must be able to perform, with or without reasonable accommodation, each essential function satisfactorily. Reasonable accommodations will be made to help enable qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Preferred Schedule

Monday – Friday 8AM – 5:15PM with some nights and weekends based on need.

Apply here

JOB CODE: Wake Co COVID

