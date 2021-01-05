CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dr. Dre In Los Angeles ICU After Suffering Reported Brain Aneurysm

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Producers & Engineers Wing 13th Annual GRAMMY Week Event Honoring Dr. Dre

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Dr. Dre is currently inside of an intensive care unit at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after reportedly suffering a brain aneurysm.

Per TMZ, the 55-year-old producer and mogul suffered the aneurysm on Monday (January 4) and was taken by ambulance and was directly placed in ICU. He is currently in stable condition but doctors are unaware of what caused his brain to bleed and they’re conducting a series of tests to determine the cause.

In the past few months, The Chronic producer and one-half of the Beats By Dre empire has been embroiled in a bitter divorce with his estranged wife, Nicole Young. According to the Mayo Clinic, high blood pressure is the leading cause of a subarachnoid hemorrhage (brain aneurysm) and heavy lifting or strain can cause the aneurysm to rupture.

Nicole wanted $2 million a month in temporary spousal support and $5 million in attorney fees but both requests were blocked by a judge.

RELATED: Receipts: Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Did Sign A Prenup, Only Entitled To Spousal Support

RELATED: Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Young Breaks Down Why She Wants $2M A Month [WATCH]

Nicole filed for after 24 years of marriage in June. The move has set off a flurry of headlines and fighting between the two in court as well as in the court of public opinion.

We’re wishing Dre a speedy recovery.

Dr. Dre In Los Angeles ICU After Suffering Reported Brain Aneurysm  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Dr. Dre In Los Angeles ICU After Suffering…
 15 hours ago
01.05.21
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Basically Separated,…
 1 day ago
01.05.21
Bible Study: New Year, Don’t Forget About God
 1 day ago
01.05.21
Yara Shahidi Teases Grown-Ish Season 4 Guest Star
 1 day ago
01.05.21
Report: NCAA To Relocate Entire 2021 Men’s Basketball…
 2 days ago
01.04.21
Comedian’s Wife Goes Into Labor During TikTok Video
 2 days ago
01.04.21
Nicki Minaj Shares First Photos Of Her Baby…
 4 days ago
01.04.21
Lizzo Appreciation Post: Thank You For Showing The…
 6 days ago
12.31.20
Joe Clark, The No-Nonsense High School Principal Immortalized…
 1 week ago
12.30.20
Master P & Baron Davis Interested In Buying…
 1 week ago
12.30.20
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Welcome Baby Girl
 1 week ago
12.30.20
Birkenstocks In The Winter Wearing Karen Falsely Accuses…
 1 week ago
12.30.20
Utah Freshman Running Back Ty Jordan Dead At…
 1 week ago
12.30.20
Donald Trump Fully Pardons Snoop Dogg’s Former Producer…
 1 week ago
12.30.20
Close