CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Donald Trump Fully Pardons Snoop Dogg’s Former Producer Of Drug Charges

His record is now clean.

Click Here To Listen Live

The Irishman Premiere

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Even though his time in office is ticking down the current POTUS is feeling generous with his power. He has now given one of Snoop Dogg’s associate a get out of jail free pass.

Digital Music News is reporting that the West Coast legend’s former producer has been fully pardoned by none other than Donald Trump. On Tuesday, December 22 the reality television turned politician signed off on papers that let Weldon Angelos be a free man. In 2004 the Los Angeles native was arrested for attempting to sell $350 dollars worth of marijuana to an undercover police officer. The lawmen also found a pistol on his person.

He was hit with 13 charges including drug possession, money laundering and unauthorized firearm violations. In 2004, Angelos was sentenced to 55 years in accordance with mandatory minimums which were created to deter individuals from drug trafficking. He was originally offered a plea deal that would have brought it down to 15 years but he refused to cooperate with the police in efforts to arrest other offenders. He was projected to be released in 2015 but in 2017 then-president Barack Obama commuted his sentence. The move ended his time behind bars but his record would still show a conviction.

Last week Trump’s full pardon will expunge the felony from his record and restore his full rights as a United States citizen. Angelos took to social media to celebrate the announcement. “Feels great to have been fully pardoned by the President of the United States. Now it’s time for more pardons and commutations” he wrote on Instagram.

Photo:

Donald Trump Fully Pardons Snoop Dogg’s Former Producer Of Drug Charges  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
5 items
Social Media’s Knee-Busting Dance Craze, #BussItChallenge Gets Some…
 15 hours ago
01.15.21
6 Expert Tips For Safely Straightening Your Natural…
 16 hours ago
01.15.21
5 items
5 Black-Owned Beauty Essentials That Will Elevate Your…
 17 hours ago
01.15.21
Urban Meyer Coming Out of Retirement
 18 hours ago
01.15.21
Life Is Good: Drake Shows Off Muscles While…
 18 hours ago
01.15.21
Ciara Shares Iconic Memory From Her Wedding In…
 18 hours ago
01.15.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 2 days ago
01.14.21
‘Insecure’ To End After Season 5 On HBO
 2 days ago
01.13.21
Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
NC Army Officer Resigns After Leading Group To…
 3 days ago
01.13.21
Triangle Empowered Series : Myths VS Facts
 3 days ago
01.15.21
Diddy’s Los Angeles Home Where Kim Porter Lived…
 3 days ago
01.13.21
Final Date For Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Verzuz…
 3 days ago
01.13.21
Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder Will Be Charged ‘Soon’…
 3 days ago
01.12.21
Hot Spot: Home Where Kim Porter Passed Away…
 4 days ago
01.12.21
Close