CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LeBron & Savannah James Call Out Fake Reports Bronny Hopped In Larsa Pippen’s DMs: ‘Y’all F*cked With The Wrong One Now!’

Click Here To Listen Live

Lebron & Savannah James

Source: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

LeBron and Savannah James are shooting down all the rumors created by blogs in regards to their son Bronny allegedly shooting his shot at Larsa Pippen.

The mother of three jumped on Instagram Sunday (December 27) and made it clear people had her and her family messed up over false reports and allegations surrounding a minor.

“With everything going on in the world right now, this is the sh*t y’all talking about,” Savannah wrote on her Instagram Story. “At the end of the day y’all are talking about a minor. I don’t care what type of ‘celebrity’ y’all think he is, he’s a child and the bullsh*t needs to stop. Y’all got the right one.”

LeBron quickly followed up on his own IG story, writing, “Uh-oh, y’all f*cked with the wrong one now! Good luck. It won’t be cute!”

An erroneous report from Black Sports Online stated the 16-year-old rising basketball star liked Pippen’s Instagram photo and slid in her direct messages. Bronny took to social media early Sunday to call people making more of the situation “weird,” especially after the 46-year-old Pippen made headlines after she was seen with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley, leading to Beasley’s wife Montana Yao filing for divorce. Pippen had filed for divorce from her husband, Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen in 2018.

Larsa took to Twitter on Sunday to defend her name and proclaimed she would be suing Black Sports Online for writing “disgusting lies.”

“I’ll sue the f*ck out of you for writing some disgusting lies you weirdo,” she wrote.

RELATED: Happy Anniversary LeBron James And Wife Savannah!

RELATED: LeBron Shows Love To His Philanthropist Wife, Savannah James

LeBron & Savannah James Call Out Fake Reports Bronny Hopped In Larsa Pippen’s DMs: ‘Y’all F*cked With The Wrong One Now!’  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
5 items
Social Media’s Knee-Busting Dance Craze, #BussItChallenge Gets Some…
 15 hours ago
01.15.21
6 Expert Tips For Safely Straightening Your Natural…
 16 hours ago
01.15.21
5 items
5 Black-Owned Beauty Essentials That Will Elevate Your…
 17 hours ago
01.15.21
Urban Meyer Coming Out of Retirement
 18 hours ago
01.15.21
Life Is Good: Drake Shows Off Muscles While…
 18 hours ago
01.15.21
Ciara Shares Iconic Memory From Her Wedding In…
 18 hours ago
01.15.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 2 days ago
01.14.21
‘Insecure’ To End After Season 5 On HBO
 2 days ago
01.13.21
Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
NC Army Officer Resigns After Leading Group To…
 3 days ago
01.13.21
Triangle Empowered Series : Myths VS Facts
 3 days ago
01.15.21
Diddy’s Los Angeles Home Where Kim Porter Lived…
 3 days ago
01.13.21
Final Date For Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Verzuz…
 3 days ago
01.13.21
Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder Will Be Charged ‘Soon’…
 3 days ago
01.12.21
Hot Spot: Home Where Kim Porter Passed Away…
 4 days ago
01.12.21
Close