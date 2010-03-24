CLOSE
3 Protesters Arrested At School Board Over Busing Policy

VIA: WNCN.COM

A tense meeting that echoed passions from an era past resulted in three arrests and a dozen others taken away Tuesday as the school board prepared for a final vote on whether to roll back a policy that buses students to achieve diversity.

“Hey, hey. Ho, ho. Resegregation has got to go,” one protester, 29-year-old Dante Emmanuel Strobino of Raleigh, chanted as officers placed him in the back of a squad car.

Strobino was charged with second degree trespassing and transported to the Wake County Jail. The two additional arrests are identified as Duncan Edward Hardee, 21 of Asheville, and Rakhee Shirish Vasthali, 22 of Fayetteville. Hardee and Vasthali were each charged with one count of resisting, delaying or obstructing a law enforcement officer and were transported to the Wake County Jail.

