Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board to Lay Off 600 Teachers

The school board in North Carolina’s largest city has voted to start laying off about 600 teachers for the coming year.

Multiple media outlets reported that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board voted 6-3 Tuesday to lay off about 600 teachers and cut the pay for all 224 assistant principals in the coming school year.

Superintendent Peter Gorman says he can scale back the job cuts if the budget picture improves, but he doesn’t expect that to happen.

The board rejected a plan to cut everyone’s salary by 10 percent to avoid layoffs.

