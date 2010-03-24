More Than 1 Million Baby Swings Recalled

VIA: WRAL.COM

More than 1 million baby slings made by Infantino were recalled Wednesday after claims linking them to three infant deaths.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said babies could suffocate in the soft fabric slings. The agency urged parents to immediately stop using the slings for babies under 4 months.

The recall involves 1 million Infantino “SlingRider” and “Wendy Bellissimo” slings in the United States and 15,000 in Canada.

