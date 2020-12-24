CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Jermaine Crawford Talks Life After The Wire & His Latest EP, “It’s Not You, It’s Me”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

We were first introduced to Jermaine Crawford as “Dukie” on the classic HBO series, The Wire, but now he’s all grown up.  As a lover of the arts, Crawford is now more focused on his music and dropped his latest EP, “It’s Not You, It’s Me.”  On a journey of self-discovery, he shares a variety of lessons that he’s learned about not only life but love.

Jermaine discusses his life since The Wire, writing movie scripts, and what to expect from him in 2021.

Be sure to listen to his latest project here.

RELATED NEWS:

“The Wire” Cast Reunites At Baltimore Event

‘The Wire’ Honored With ‘Classic TV’ Award By American Black Film Festival

Watch: Idris Elba Reveals ‘The Wire’ Secrets While Eating Spicy Wings

5 photos Launch gallery

Watch: Idris Elba Reveals ‘The Wire’ Secrets While Eating Spicy Wings

Continue reading Watch: Idris Elba Reveals ‘The Wire’ Secrets While Eating Spicy Wings

Watch: Idris Elba Reveals ‘The Wire’ Secrets While Eating Spicy Wings

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYRS0aXaBC8 We’re accustomed to Idris Elba making us hot but the tables have turned. Elba sat down with “First We Feast” for a plate of spicy wings and good conversation. It started off as if Elba wasn’t phased by the wing spice, even joking at one point, “I must say I expected some real competition with these hot wings.” But the sentiment didn’t last long because by the end of the interview Elba was feeling the heat. SEE ALSO: Elba Family Flyness: Idris, Sabrina &amp; Isan Attend The ‘Hobbs &amp; Shaw’ Premiere [PHOTOS] In the interview, Elba talked about everything from London Hip-Hop to “The Wire”. Elba even revealed that the show’s casting director asked for him to hide his accent during the audition process. He revealed, “She said ‘I love you, I gotta bring you into this audition, but you have to promise that you can’t tell him you’re from East London.’” Watch the full video above to hear more from our favorite UK import and see which wing flavor took him out! Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] See five more entertaining “First We Feast” interviews below.

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jermaine Crawford Talks Life After The Wire & His Latest EP, “It’s Not You, It’s Me”  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
John “Ecstasy” Fletcher Of Whodini Reportedly Passes Away
 24 hours ago
12.23.20
Watch The Trailer For ‘Coming 2 America’ [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
12.22.20
‘Power Book II’ Actress LaToya Tonodeo Details Her…
 3 days ago
12.21.20
Sony Pictures Developing DJ Screw Biopic
 3 days ago
12.21.20
Teyana Taylor Reportedly Down To Play Dionne The…
 3 days ago
12.21.20
Rapper Mulatto Says She’s Working On Changing Her…
 3 days ago
12.21.20
Cardi B Co-Signs “WAP” Parody Encouraging Mask Wearing
 3 days ago
12.21.20
Here’s A Sneak Peak At The Fashion From…
 3 days ago
12.21.20
Now That The Stimulus Package Is Agreed On,…
 3 days ago
12.21.20
Barack Obama Shares 2020 Playlist, Includes Lil Baby,…
 4 days ago
12.21.20
First Look At Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America
 6 days ago
12.18.20
Leonard Roberts Details Toxic Environment, Lack Of Diversity…
 6 days ago
12.18.20
Drake Recovers From Knee Injury, Vacations In Turks…
 6 days ago
12.18.20
Undercover Cheer: Peruvian Cops Dress As Santa &…
 6 days ago
12.18.20
Close