Black Tony Finally Shoots His Shot At KiKi! [WATCH]

It’s Christmas time and love is in the air! After being in the DMs for so long, It looks like Black Tony and KiKi may be going on a date sometime soon. Black Tony professes his lust for KiKi and says he’s going to buy her anything she wants from the store. KiKi says this may be a match in heaven.
Listen to the love connection phone call between Black Tony and KiKi.
Tyler Perry Set A Thirst Trap, Church Fan Twitter Lines Up To Shoot Shots
Tyler Perry Set A Thirst Trap, Church Fan Twitter Lines Up To Shoot Shots
1.
1 of 20
Not here to shoot my shot. I cougar lol but I am happy to have made it to 53 🙏🏽💜 pic.twitter.com/1fvyELcwPF— Filmzbymichelleg (@artistmichelleg) December 17, 2020
2.
2 of 20
This is what 53 looks like single and Blessed let's hang out somewhere 💥 pic.twitter.com/fHDeWrG7ZI— Kimberly Akbar (@kimakbar52) December 17, 2020
3.
3 of 20
42 and single. Trusting God 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/kvIBPSitEI— Shanta Claus 🤶🏾 (@itsacelebrashan) December 17, 2020
4.
4 of 20
This is What 56 and single looks like, just bought myself a new church. Ran thru 20,000 like it was nothing. 56 but this pussy 19 ask about me 💋 The name is Patrice, Patrice Woodbine. pic.twitter.com/SC7R3U8Psr— ♋︎ (@LUXURY0RNOTHING) December 17, 2020
5.
5 of 20
49, living life to the fullest and trusting God’s plans for me too😌✨ pic.twitter.com/Vd2HdeIMAO— Sweet girl💕🇧🇧✨ (@naturallylili) December 17, 2020
6.
6 of 20
I doubt if you will be single for long! 48 and single who takes care of her 2 teenage sons and a Mom! pic.twitter.com/4Rm9FwOLKJ— Missy Miss (@MissMissy757) December 17, 2020
7.
7 of 20
I test positive for faith, keep my distance from doubt, and always isolate myself from fear 💗 pic.twitter.com/WwaqDtr84e— Alex Lewis (@lewisalex10) December 17, 2020
8.
8 of 20
Hey, Tyler. This is what 49 and single looks like. My kids are out of the house and in college and I’m living my blessed life. Dm me. pic.twitter.com/9F1tC8QWKz— Maya 🦋 (@mayaokc) December 17, 2020
9.
9 of 20
I too am 51 and blessed. No kids pic.twitter.com/dD1jerkNnF— anyways. (@Avshley) December 17, 2020
10.
10 of 20
All I see is HELLERRRRRE pic.twitter.com/AIcY744XdE— Donny (@itsDonBon) December 17, 2020
11.
11 of 20
Blessed and highly favored! Just turned 46 yesterday. Ain’t God amazing? 🤗🌻⛪️ 💓🙌🏾👑🌸🎁🎉 pic.twitter.com/JBHMazIAVs— Mikaela (@thepiscesfinest) December 17, 2020
12.
12 of 20
This is what happily minding my business and being 47 looks like... pic.twitter.com/6yCgtN7fnM— Tender ‘n Prickly (@LittleOne2328) December 17, 2020
13.
13 of 20
Turned 51 on December 2nd. I know the feeling..glad I’m not the only one 😛 pic.twitter.com/aMg5V6Lq3z— Fran Carter (@carter_fran) December 17, 2020
14.
14 of 20
tyler perry a billionaire with no bitches— Barbudos Rambo ☭ (@negrostradamus) December 17, 2020
15.
15 of 20
me under tyler perry’s tweet lookin for milfs and cougars pic.twitter.com/tC26cRYNR2— kaine 🏴🚩 (@_novakaine) December 17, 2020
16.
16 of 20
Never knew Tyler Perry had the old hoes so open. They posting pics of thanksgiving dinners they cooked and all that.— Karlous (@KarlousM) December 17, 2020
17.
17 of 20
“Y’all shooting y’all shot at Tyler Perry?!” pic.twitter.com/FKf9B2dbLa— L. (@solodeauxleaux) December 17, 2020
18.
18 of 20
If yall ever wondered who watches Tyler perry movies. Read these horny ass aunties comments https://t.co/KYoEZD3HOg— High John De Chonker (@BeardedPanduh) December 17, 2020
19.
19 of 20
I’m sorry but how did Tyler Perry go from this to this?? LMAOO pic.twitter.com/jRQicZ59ny— Krissy Or KrisKris💕 (@kdimexoxo) December 17, 2020
20.
20 of 20
Looking Great Tyler at 51.. I’m right behind you. I’ll be 50 in 5 months 💚💪🏽💥 pic.twitter.com/HXkqTy1swl— Sharing Health and Wealth (@zettacrawford39) December 17, 2020
