Drake Recovers From Knee Injury, Vacations In Turks & Caicos With His Buddy French Montana

After going down with a significant knee injury back in October, Drake is back on his feet and enjoying a Turks & Caicos vacation with French Montanas in the middle of a pandemic.

French Montana shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his “No Shopping” collaborator enjoying tropical vibes in Turks & Caicos on Monday (Dec.14). In the photo, we see the two rappers looking very chill and noticeably Drake not no longer in a cast with the caption “almost that time, certified wave boys.” Many are linking Montana’s caption to the release of Drake’s highly anticipated album, Certified Lover Boy, which is supposed to drop at the top of the new year according to Drake’s other bestie, Odell Beckham Jr. he blurted out during a recent episode of the All Things Covered podcast.

“Lover Boy dropping 2021,” Beckham happily said. “Drizzy I got you on the drop, dropping January 1, 2021. When the ball drops, the album drops. I might have heard a couple [tracks] but not much.”

Don’t be surprised if the two rappers linking up on the same island isn’t a coincidence at all. This could all be a planned getaway to celebrate Drizzy’s upcoming album which Montana could be featured on. The Bronx rapper has called on Drake many times to assist on tracks like 2018’s “No Stylist” which was later added to his 2019 project Montana.

While Odell’s info should be taken with a grain of salt, Certified Lover Boy still doesn’t have an exact release date. The troll who parades as a Hip-Hop journalist, DJ Akademiks claims that Beckham Jr. wasn’t entirely accurate tweeting:

“According to Drake, January 1st 2021 WAS gonna be the date for the release of ‘Certified Lover Boy’ before he got injured. So OBJ probably thought it was still the date.. it’s not tho.”

You should also be taking the information with the tiniest grain of salt because we don’t believe Akademiks knows more than Drake’s buddy. We will just patiently wait for Drake to supply us with that info on his new album.

—

Photo: John Parra / Getty

Drake Recovers From Knee Injury, Vacations In Turks & Caicos With His Buddy French Montana was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: