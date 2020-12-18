CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Undercover Cheer: Peruvian Cops Dress As Santa & Elf To Take Down Drug Ring

Feliz Navidad.

Police detachment guarding the headquarters of the "Jurado...

Source: Fotoholica Press / Getty

If you’re in South America moving dirty take this as your formal warning. The law is feeling very festive about giving out long sentences for the holiday.

As spotted on TMZ the police in Peru are dedicated to their career and they are even staying in theme. Earlier this week a pair of badges dressed up as Santa Claus and an elf while on the prowl for bad guys. According to the report the team busted in a trap house in the city of Lima that suspected of moving pounds of weed. In the footage this festive duo is seen taking a hammer to the door and promptly got to work.

Their hunches seemed to be on point as they found several tons of weed there. Additionally they recovered some guns and paraphernalia on the scene. This is not the first time the Lima Police Department have engaged in disguises in calculated stings. In the past they have dressed up as homeless people and even street cleaners to secure arrests.

You can watch the clip below.

Photo: Getty

Undercover Cheer: Peruvian Cops Dress As Santa & Elf To Take Down Drug Ring  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
First Look At Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America
 3 hours ago
12.18.20
Leonard Roberts Details Toxic Environment, Lack Of Diversity…
 4 hours ago
12.18.20
Drake Recovers From Knee Injury, Vacations In Turks…
 4 hours ago
12.18.20
Undercover Cheer: Peruvian Cops Dress As Santa &…
 4 hours ago
12.18.20
Auntie Dionne Warwick Wants Teyana Taylor To Play…
 4 hours ago
12.18.20
‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Bride Is On…
 4 hours ago
12.18.20
Michael Regan’s Experience Confronting Environmental Racism ‘Helped Him…
 5 hours ago
12.18.20
Kobe Bryant’s Widow Vanessa Bryant Slams Mother’s ‘Hurtful’…
 1 day ago
12.17.20
Former Ravens Player Lorenzo Taliaferro Dead At 28
 1 day ago
12.18.20
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Exclusive Podcast…
 1 day ago
12.17.20
Fenty Beauty Will Launch Their First Ever Powder…
 1 day ago
12.17.20
Newsflash, You Can Be Big And Healthy: Lizzo…
 1 day ago
12.17.20
Rock T’s HBCU Spotlight: Yolanda Adams, Texas Southern…
 1 day ago
12.17.20
Jeremih Details Near-Death Experience With COVID-19: ‘I Saw…
 1 day ago
12.17.20
Close