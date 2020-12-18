CLOSE
Auntie Dionne Warwick Wants Teyana Taylor To Play Her In A Biopic

Auntie Dionne has started a Twitter account and it is beyond entertaining. Between arguing with her son online, and answering random questions from fans, she has expressed interest in having Teyana Taylor play her in a biopic.

In a tweet, Auntie posted a video asking her fans if they’d watch a Netflix series of her. In the caption, she said, “This is a case for @netflix. Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR.”

She continued to reinforce the idea of Teyana playing her by posting a photo of her with the caption reading, “It runs in the family.”

While the two are not related, they share similar features. Teyana can absolutely represent a younger Auntie Dionne. Both women have beautiful cheekbones, full lips, and almond shaped eyes. They’re definitely part of the same tribe.

Beyond looking alike, how dope is it to have a legendary artist request you to play her in a biopic? That is such an honor, and I’m sure Teyana Taylor was humbled for the shoutout. After announcing her retirement from music, opportunities have been coming out the woodworks for her. Music is definitely not the end of the road for the multi-talented artist.

I am enjoying watch Auntie Dionne manage her Twitter account. It is one of the gifts 2020 gave us. She is 100% the hilarious, shady auntie we know her to be. Judging by her online personality, she absolutely needs a Netflix series or biopic. It would be interesting to see how the icon navigated through the music industry back in her day. What do you think? Do you think Teyana Taylor would be a good person to play Dionne Warwick in a film?

