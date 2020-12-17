CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Former Ravens Player Lorenzo Taliaferro Dead At 28

Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints

Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro has died.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an apartment in Williamsburg, Virginia for a report of someone needing medical attention.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Medics then took Taliaferro to a local hospital where he later died. His cause of death is unclear at this time.

Taliaferro was a fourth round draft pick for the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 after a standout career at Coastal Carolina. He played three seasons with the team before being released ahead of the 2017 season.

Lorenzo Taliaferro was 28.

Source: Yahoo Sports

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Former Ravens Player Lorenzo Taliaferro Dead At 28  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
First Look At Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America
 3 hours ago
12.18.20
Leonard Roberts Details Toxic Environment, Lack Of Diversity…
 4 hours ago
12.18.20
Drake Recovers From Knee Injury, Vacations In Turks…
 4 hours ago
12.18.20
Undercover Cheer: Peruvian Cops Dress As Santa &…
 4 hours ago
12.18.20
Auntie Dionne Warwick Wants Teyana Taylor To Play…
 4 hours ago
12.18.20
‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Bride Is On…
 4 hours ago
12.18.20
Michael Regan’s Experience Confronting Environmental Racism ‘Helped Him…
 5 hours ago
12.18.20
Kobe Bryant’s Widow Vanessa Bryant Slams Mother’s ‘Hurtful’…
 1 day ago
12.17.20
Former Ravens Player Lorenzo Taliaferro Dead At 28
 1 day ago
12.18.20
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Exclusive Podcast…
 1 day ago
12.17.20
Fenty Beauty Will Launch Their First Ever Powder…
 1 day ago
12.17.20
Newsflash, You Can Be Big And Healthy: Lizzo…
 1 day ago
12.17.20
Rock T’s HBCU Spotlight: Yolanda Adams, Texas Southern…
 1 day ago
12.17.20
Jeremih Details Near-Death Experience With COVID-19: ‘I Saw…
 1 day ago
12.17.20
Close