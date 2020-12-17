CLOSE
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Exclusive Podcast Deal With Spotify

Fans can expect to hear the first episode out of the partnership as soon as this month.

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle

Source: Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty

Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon get to subscribe to their podcast series after the couple announced their surprising partnership with Spotify this Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked an exclusive multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming service to produce and host podcasts shows through their production company Archewell Audio. 

The multi-year deal will allow them to produce original content debuting the first holiday special hosted by the royal couple at the end of this month.

Via Yahoo:

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a joint statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.” The royal couple signed a multiyear deal with Netflix in September with the aim of “creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

While Spotify didn’t reveal any financial details, it did specify that the agreement is with Archewell Audio. However, Spotify did describe the upcoming content as “programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world.” And anyone will be able to tune in since all podcasts on the platform, including Spotify’s exclusives, are available to free users.

Previously, Spotify landed a similar deal with the Obamas and their Higher Ground production company last year.  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ink Exclusive Podcast Deal With Spotify  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

